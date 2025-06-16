$41.490.00
Water pistols fired at vacationers: Protests against excessive tourism took place in Spain, Italy, and Portugal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

Protests against excessive tourism took place in Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Demonstrators are demanding a rethinking of the economic model that fuels the housing crisis.

On Sunday, June 15, protests against excessive tourism took place in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, with participants shooting vacationers with water pistols. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press (AP), MSN.

Details

"In Barcelona and on the Spanish island of Mallorca, protesters used water pistols against unsuspecting tourists as demonstrators marched, demanding a rethinking of the economic model that they believe is fueling the housing crisis and erasing the character of their hometowns," Assotyated Press said in a statement.

It is noted that these marches were held to draw attention to the problems of over-tourism in the leading tourist destinations of southern Europe.

According to AP, several thousand people took part in the protests in Mallorca, hundreds of others gathered in other Spanish cities, as well as in Venice (Italy) and the capital of Portugal, Lisbon.

Water pistols should bother tourists a little. Barcelona has been given to tourists. This is a struggle to return Barcelona to its residents.

- said Andreu Martinez, a participant in the action in Barcelona.

Last year, Barcelona received 15.5 million visitors who come to see Antoni Gaudí's Sagrada Familia Basilica and the Las Ramblas waterfront.

Let us remind you

Thousands of people took to the streets in the Canary Islands, demanding to limit tourism. Locals complain about rising housing costs, traffic jams and overloaded services.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Associated Press
Venice
Canary Islands
Italy
Spain
Portugal
Lisbon
Tesla
