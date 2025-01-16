Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket for the first time: what is known about SpaceX's competitor

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123131 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113524 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123075 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107434 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106493 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135021 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104377 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111474 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109221 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152783 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150762 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180205 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169670 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109221 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111474 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135022 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128887 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146549 views
Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket for the first time: what is known about SpaceX's competitor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35605 views

Blue Origin has successfully completed the first test launch of the 98-meter New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket delivered a prototype satellite into orbit, demonstrating the potential for future lunar missions.

A prototype satellite is launched into orbit thousands of kilometers above the Earth. Jeff Bezos is now a direct competitor of Elon Musk in orbit.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin launched its new rocket on its first test flight on Thursday, sending a prototype satellite into orbit thousands of miles above Earth.

The launch took place after two countdown interruptions that delayed the launch by an hour. In part, everything went well - the first stage's seven methane engines reportedly shut down as planned, allowing the second stage to separate. 

HelpHelp

The New Glenn rocket is named after the first American to orbit the Earth. The 98-meter rocket has been under development for years and was funded by Bezos' company. It carries an experimental platform designed to place satellites or launch them into orbit. The rocket is designed to deliver spacecraft and possibly astronauts into orbit and even to the moon.

Founded 25 years ago by Bezos, Blue Origin has been launching paid passengers to the edge of space, including himself, since 2021. Smaller rockets named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space, are used for short flights from Texas.

Blue Origin has invested more than $1 billion in the New Glenn launch site, restoring the historic Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral space station. The site is located 14 kilometers from the company's control centers and rocket factory, outside the gates of NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Bezos, who attended the launch from Mission Control, refused to disclose his personal investment in the program and said he did not consider Blue Origin to be a competitor to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Image

Meanwhile, the CEO of SpaceX publishes a post to congratulate him on the successful launch. A message that can also be read as sarcasm towards Jeff Bezos: "Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt," he writes.

Recall

UNN previously reported that Blue Origin was forced to postpone the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical problems and weather conditions. The 98-meter rocket is scheduled to be launched from Cape Canaveral between 01:00 and 04:00.

NASA Parker explores the Sun without humans: do we need astronauts?31.12.24, 15:20 • 20050 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA
blue-originBlue Origin
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
elon-muskElon Musk

