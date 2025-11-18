Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescue

$42.070.02
48.790.20
07:06 PM • 7078 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 13541 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 18975 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 28409 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39668 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 22943 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 24562 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26185 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25855 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31945 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"November 18, 12:32 PM • 8760 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they saidNovember 18, 01:52 PM • 12339 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 22754 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 6134 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 5434 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 22843 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39656 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 90336 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 120142 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 111076 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 5518 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 6306 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 32069 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 34441 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35101 views
Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2956 views

Chinese astronauts are stranded on the Tiangong space station after their Shenzhou-21 spacecraft urgently returned the previous crew to Earth. The capsule from the previous Shenzhou-20 mission was damaged by suspected space debris, leaving the current crew without a vehicle for return.

Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescue

Three Chinese astronauts are stranded in orbit aboard the Tiangong space station because their own Shenzhou-21 spacecraft was used for an emergency return to Earth for the previous crew, whose capsule was damaged by suspected space debris. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The current crew, who are on a six-month Shenzhou-21 mission, are left without a vehicle in case of an emergency.

The incident occurred after the return of the previous group, the Shenzhou-20 mission, was delayed by more than a week. The astronauts were supposed to return on November 5, but were delayed by nine days due to the discovery of tiny cracks in the window of their Shenzhou-20 capsule, which were likely caused by space debris impact.

Bezos' Blue Origin launches landmark mission to Mars: 'first major test' of New Glenn mega-rocket14.11.25, 08:27 • 4658 views

Instead of taking risks, the Shenzhou-20 crew was returned to Earth on Friday aboard the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, which had just delivered a new crew to the station. This forced replacement left the new crew without their own return capsule.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced that the next spacecraft, Shenzhou-22, which is to be a replacement, "will be launched at an appropriate time in the future," but did not specify an exact date.

Powerful solar flare: NASA rescued Russian astronauts on the ISS14.11.25, 12:46 • 3248 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
NASA
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos