Powerful solar flare: NASA rescued Russian astronauts on the ISS
Kyiv • UNN
A powerful X5.1-class solar flare on November 12 forced NASA to move Russian ISS astronauts to a protected module. Solar particles reached Earth, causing a solar storm.
Due to a powerful solar flare that occurred on the night of November 12, NASA had to rescue Russian astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). This was reported by UNN with reference to Space.
Details
On the night of November 11-12, the most powerful X5.1 class flare occurred on the Sun, accompanied by a plasma ejection. Solar particles that reached Earth crashed into our planet's magnetic field and partially penetrated the upper atmosphere.
Due to the powerful solar storm, the ISS Control Center, located in Houston (USA), instructed three Russian ISS participants to move to a more protected laboratory module of the orbital station.
The ISS crew, which consists not only of Russians, received a list of places to avoid during strong solar activity.
Recall
