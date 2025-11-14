Powerful solar flare: NASA rescued Russian astronauts on the ISS

$42.060.03
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26581 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 20476 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 25182 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:18 AM • 51351 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 97215 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131060 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 127991 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265577 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 113645 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 17333 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 22073 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 57994 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 42674 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo07:19 AM • 52005 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 26589 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 265581 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 217841 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 97414 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 82505 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Great Britain
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 14873 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 78591 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 77323 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 65978 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 96322 views
Technology
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Powerful solar flare: NASA rescued Russian astronauts on the ISS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

A powerful X5.1-class solar flare on November 12 forced NASA to move Russian ISS astronauts to a protected module. Solar particles reached Earth, causing a solar storm.

Powerful solar flare: NASA rescued Russian astronauts on the ISS

Due to a powerful solar flare that occurred on the night of November 12, NASA had to rescue Russian astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). This was reported by UNN with reference to Space.

Details

On the night of November 11-12, the most powerful X5.1 class flare occurred on the Sun, accompanied by a plasma ejection. Solar particles that reached Earth crashed into our planet's magnetic field and partially penetrated the upper atmosphere.

Due to the powerful solar storm, the ISS Control Center, located in Houston (USA), instructed three Russian ISS participants to move to a more protected laboratory module of the orbital station.

The ISS crew, which consists not only of Russians, received a list of places to avoid during strong solar activity.

Recall

Astronomers recorded the brightest flare in history, caused by a star being swallowed by a supermassive black hole. This event, 10 trillion Suns bright, occurred 11 billion light-years from Earth.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
NASA