Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has announced that the next Blue Origin rocket flight will be operated by an all-female crew. Six women will fly, including a businesswoman bride. This was reported by the Guardian, according to UNN.

The crew of the Blue Origin rocket includes singer Katy Perry, TV host Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Caryanne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

This will be the first female flight since the solo flight of Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova in 1963, when there were no men on board the spacecraft.

Sanchez, a former journalist, writer and pilot who got engaged to Bezos last year, picked the crew and played an important role in the organization. The singer Perry is also a philanthropist and a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund. King is a co-host of the morning news program CBS Mornings. Nguyen and Bowe previously worked at NASA.

The flight will last 10 minutes.

Recall

In January, Bezos' Blue Origin launched its new rocket on its first test flight, sending a prototype satellite into orbit. The 98-meter-long New Glenn rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral.

Founded 25 years ago by Bezos, Blue Origin has been launching paid passengers to the edge of space, including himself, since 2021.