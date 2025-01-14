Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Rocket Launch Again: What Went Wrong

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123159 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113546 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121570 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123096 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107439 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106515 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135051 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111507 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109256 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123161 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150788 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109256 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111507 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128890 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146555 views
Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Rocket Launch Again: What Went Wrong

Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Rocket Launch Again: What Went Wrong

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28057 views

Blue Origin has postponed the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical issues and weather conditions. The launch of the 98-meter rocket is planned to take place from Cape Canaveral in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00.

The Blue Origin company announced a second attempt to launch the New Glenn launch vehicle on January 14 at 01:00 Eastern European Time. However, just a few hours later, the company changed its plans, postponing the launch to Thursday, January 16. This is reported by Arstechnica, writes UNN.

Details 

Blue Origin did not explain why the rocket launch was postponed for a few days. However, it is likely due to both technical work after the initial launch preparation and weather conditions.

It is reported that in its brief message on Monday afternoon, Blue Origin confirmed that the first launch attempt, earlier on Monday morning, was canceled due to ice buildup on the vent line.

"The morning cleanup today was related to ice formation in the purge line on the auxiliary power unit that powers some of our hydraulic systems," the company said.

Despite the correction of the technical malfunction, the launch scheduled for Tuesday was also postponed due to weather conditions. Weather forecasts for the Cape Canaveral spaceport indicated a 70% probability of unfavorable conditions - scattered clouds, dense cloudiness, and strong winds at launch.

It is currently unknown whether due to one or both reasons, the company abandoned the launch attempt after 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday for a later time that same night. This resulted in a 48-hour delay, as the Falcon 9 rocket with two private lunar landers, one built by Firefly and the other by ispace, is scheduled to launch in a similar early morning window on Wednesday.

The launch of New Glenn is now planned for Thursday in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00 Eastern Time. The company will provide a live broadcast of the launch on its official website.

This will be the debut flight of the New Glenn rocket, which is a key project for Blue Origin in the fight for a share of the space transportation market.

Reminder 

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company postponed the debut orbital launch of its new 98-meter New Glenn rocket due to technical malfunctions. The launch was planned from Cape Canaveral, but after several delays, the mission was canceled.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
blue-originBlue Origin
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
falcon-9Falcon 9

