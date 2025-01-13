Elon Musk is not a threat: what really scares the UK government in the economic crisis

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122026 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130102 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159589 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104313 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69858 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123665 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 122071 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122071 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 63700 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 63700 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 78108 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 78108 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165388 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 176956 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 122071 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140787 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 132582 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149990 views
Elon Musk is not a threat: what really scares the UK government in the economic crisis
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 24414 views

Elon Musk is not a threat: what really scares the UK government in the economic crisis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24414 views

The cost of 10-year borrowing in the UK has reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. The government may be forced to resort to austerity due to high public debt service costs.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Finance Minister Rachel Reeves have faced criticism as the pound has collapsed and the cost of 10-year borrowing has reached its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

This was reported by Politico, UNN.

Details [1

There is reportedly a fear that their new center-left administration, which promised to fix public services and boost economic growth after the turmoil of the Conservative rule, has now strayed far from its driving purpose, with populists like Musk applying pressure.

The rise in borrowing costs reflects persistently high inflation, potential tariffs expected under Donald Trump's presidency, and weak growth in the UK. Other countries are also seeing their currencies fall against the dollar. However, the UK is in a particularly difficult position.

Musk tries to get British Prime Minister to resign - Financial Times09.01.25, 11:55 • 22130 views

If Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has to spend more on servicing the national debt, she will have less money for other Labor priorities. Economists predict that the government may have to take austerity measures to ensure that it meets its financial obligations. Rachel Reeves has promised not to raise taxes, but with the high cost of servicing the national debt, the government may be forced to cut spending on other priorities.

Despite growing concerns, some in the Labor Party believe that panic over the economic situation is premature and that the changes in the market may be temporary. Nevertheless, the government does not have much choice and, according to experts, may be forced to cut spending or revise its investment plans.

In the coming months, when a new economic forecast is released in March, the UK government is likely to make important decisions about its fiscal policy.

Starmer goes to Kyiv to discuss peacekeeping mission: what is known about the visit10.01.25, 17:07 • 27855 views

British financier Jim O'Neill, who advises Reeves, said that while 80% of the volatility in the bond market is due to external factors, the remaining 20% is a signal from the markets that they do not believe in Labor's plans to stabilize and grow the economy.

In fact, the situation on the bond market is subject to change, and it is not worth building an economic strategy on the basis of weekly fluctuations in bond yields. However, there are other opinions among Labor MPs: some believe that the government should take market forecasts much more seriously and be prepared for possible negative consequences.  

Bezos’ Blue Origin scrubs first launch of New Glenn rocket poised to challenge Musk’s SpaceX13.01.25, 12:30 • 25776 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
spacexSpaceX
blue-originBlue Origin
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising