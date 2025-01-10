Starmer goes to Kyiv to discuss peacekeeping mission: what is known about the visit

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132999 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132806 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110265 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162459 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87067 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128020 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126645 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 84275 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 98969 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126645 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128020 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142158 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133859 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151106 views
Actual
Starmer goes to Kyiv to discuss peacekeeping mission: what is known about the visit

Starmer goes to Kyiv to discuss peacekeeping mission: what is known about the visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27856 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. He will discuss with Zelenskyy the possibility of deploying international peacekeepers after the war ends.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. The British politician plans to discuss the possibility of deploying an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war with Russia ends.  Bloomberg reports UNN.

This will be Starmer's first visit to Kyiv since he became British Prime Minister six months ago.

According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the British Prime Minister's plan to visit Ukraine after a meeting with allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, without saying when exactly Starmer would arrive.

“This initiative was put forward by Emmanuel Macron. The British look at it positively, but I will talk about it in detail with the Prime Minister at our meeting, it will take place,” Zelensky told reporters and added: “He (Starmer - ed.) will visit Ukraine, he will have a visit to Ukraine, and we will talk.

The agency's source said that Starmer plans to travel to Kyiv in the coming weeks as Europe intensifies preparations for the return of US President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

The EU is skeptical about the possibility of European peacekeepers in Ukraine: why25.12.24, 21:00 • 33901 view

In recent weeks, European leaders have discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission after a ceasefire was reached ahead of Trump's inauguration later this month. He has promised to ensure a quick negotiated solution to the conflict.

Bloomberg notes that Zelenskyy's remarks came on the day that French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer met for dinner at the British Prime Minister's country residence. The two leaders “reaffirmed their unwavering support” for Ukraine and discussed the importance of ensuring the country is “in the strongest possible position for 2025,” according to a report from the British prime minister's office.

According to the agency's source, Macron and Starmer also discussed the possibility of creating a joint peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Such an initiative, as noted, would depend on the conclusion of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has so far shown no desire to discuss.

A possible peacekeeping mission will be introduced at a later stage of negotiations, after a ceasefire is reached, to avoid the risk of escalation, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Russia opposes Western peacekeepers in Ukraine30.12.24, 12:55 • 25930 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising