Starmer goes to Kyiv to discuss peacekeeping mission: what is known about the visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. The British politician plans to discuss the possibility of deploying an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war with Russia ends. Bloomberg reports UNN.

This will be Starmer's first visit to Kyiv since he became British Prime Minister six months ago.

According to Bloomberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the British Prime Minister's plan to visit Ukraine after a meeting with allies at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, without saying when exactly Starmer would arrive.

“This initiative was put forward by Emmanuel Macron. The British look at it positively, but I will talk about it in detail with the Prime Minister at our meeting, it will take place,” Zelensky told reporters and added: “He (Starmer - ed.) will visit Ukraine, he will have a visit to Ukraine, and we will talk.

The agency's source said that Starmer plans to travel to Kyiv in the coming weeks as Europe intensifies preparations for the return of US President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

In recent weeks, European leaders have discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission after a ceasefire was reached ahead of Trump's inauguration later this month. He has promised to ensure a quick negotiated solution to the conflict.

Bloomberg notes that Zelenskyy's remarks came on the day that French President Emmanuel Macron and Starmer met for dinner at the British Prime Minister's country residence. The two leaders “reaffirmed their unwavering support” for Ukraine and discussed the importance of ensuring the country is “in the strongest possible position for 2025,” according to a report from the British prime minister's office.

According to the agency's source, Macron and Starmer also discussed the possibility of creating a joint peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Such an initiative, as noted, would depend on the conclusion of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has so far shown no desire to discuss.

A possible peacekeeping mission will be introduced at a later stage of negotiations, after a ceasefire is reached, to avoid the risk of escalation, Bloomberg reported earlier.

