Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 20020 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139777 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123229 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131183 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131607 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166717 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160647 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104344 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113908 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 75950 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125143 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123634 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 71456 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 85916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188523 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177836 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123634 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 125143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141220 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132995 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150360 views
Musk tries to get British Prime Minister to resign - Financial Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22131 views

Elon Musk is looking for ways to force British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign before the 2029 elections. The billionaire is privately discussing this with allies and using social network X to exert pressure.

Billionaire and key confidant of US President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk, is seeking the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is privately discussing with allies ways to solve this problem. This was reported by the Financial Times , citing its sources, UNN reported.

According to the FT, Musk is exploring how else to destabilize the UK Labour government "beyond aggressive posts" on social network X, which he owns, to force Keir Starmer to resign before the next parliamentary elections, which will take place no later than August 15, 2029.

"Musk believes that Western civilization is under threat," one of the FT's informants explained the billionaire's actions.

In the UK's parliamentary system, prime ministers wield power because they lead the party with the largest number of MPs. Over the past decades, several prime ministers, including Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, have won large majorities in elections and then resigned midway through the parliament due to declining popularity.

Because of interference in the UK's affairs: British politicians ask Trump to reconsider relations with Musk07.01.25, 12:37 • 22118 views

Over the past six months, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X has repeatedly attacked Starmer, and in January he demanded that Britain investigate the sexualized exploitation of girls by "ethnic" gangs, mostly consisting of Pakistanis. Musk accused the prime minister, who previously headed the Crown Prosecution Service, of allegedly ignoring the statements of victims and their parents.

Starmer strongly rejected Musk's criticism of his work as a prosecutor. On Monday, he said that those who "spread lies and disinformation" are not interested in victims, but rather "in themselves.

Recall 

SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich criticized Elon Musk's remarks about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk was acting on behalf of the United States. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
spacexSpaceX
financial-timesFinancial Times
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
borys-dzhonsonBoris Johnson

Contact us about advertising