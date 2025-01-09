Musk tries to get British Prime Minister to resign - Financial Times

Billionaire and key confidant of US President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk, is seeking the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is privately discussing with allies ways to solve this problem. This was reported by the Financial Times , citing its sources, UNN reported.

According to the FT, Musk is exploring how else to destabilize the UK Labour government "beyond aggressive posts" on social network X, which he owns, to force Keir Starmer to resign before the next parliamentary elections, which will take place no later than August 15, 2029.

"Musk believes that Western civilization is under threat," one of the FT's informants explained the billionaire's actions.

In the UK's parliamentary system, prime ministers wield power because they lead the party with the largest number of MPs. Over the past decades, several prime ministers, including Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, have won large majorities in elections and then resigned midway through the parliament due to declining popularity.

Because of interference in the UK's affairs: British politicians ask Trump to reconsider relations with Musk

Over the past six months, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X has repeatedly attacked Starmer, and in January he demanded that Britain investigate the sexualized exploitation of girls by "ethnic" gangs, mostly consisting of Pakistanis. Musk accused the prime minister, who previously headed the Crown Prosecution Service, of allegedly ignoring the statements of victims and their parents.

Starmer strongly rejected Musk's criticism of his work as a prosecutor. On Monday, he said that those who "spread lies and disinformation" are not interested in victims, but rather "in themselves.

