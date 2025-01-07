Because of interference in the UK's affairs: British politicians ask Trump to reconsider relations with Musk

Senior politicians in Britain's three largest parties have privately called on Donald Trump's allies to reconsider their relationship with Elon Musk after the billionaire Tesla owner made a series of increasingly inflammatory remarks about British politics.

In posts on his X platform over the past week, Musk has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be imprisoned, and called for the release of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson from prison. In addition, he called for the replacement of Trump's former ally and friend Nigel Farage as leader of the UK Reform Party.

He also attached a post to his profile with a poll asking whether “America should free the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.

Starmer's Labor government, the Conservative opposition and Reform warn of the possible consequences of close cooperation between Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump.

During discussions with Trump's allies, some suggested that Musk's social media posts were damaging the new president's reputation, even among his friends and supporters in the UK. Such warnings emphasize the risk posed to the so-called “special” relationship between the UK and the US by the billionaire impostor.

Musk is set to play a key role in the new administration when Trump takes office at the end of this month, and his intervention in British politics is unprecedented in recent times by such a high-profile American figure.

Trump-Vance Transition spokesman Brian Hughes confirmed that the president-elect supports Musk, saying the two are “great friends” and called the billionaire a “once-in-a-generation business leader” whose ideas will benefit the US administration.

The UK's complaints about Musk come amid signs of latent discontent among some Trump supporters about his influence on the new US administration.

So far, Trump has spoken little about Musk's political moves in Europe, and recently denounced the British tax on North Sea oil and gas producers as a “big mistake.” It is known that Musk's falling out with Nigel Farage could probably mean that his relationship with Trump will also soon deteriorate. According to them, some Trump allies have expressed concern about Musk's online activity in conversations with their British counterparts.

Another British politician close to Trump's team said they were concerned that Musk had overstepped the mark and concluded that he now posed a risk to the president-elect.

Even with his considerable influence and proximity to President-elect Trump, Musk may be less able to influence mainstream political views after his falling out with Farage - sociologist Scarlett Maguire of JL Partners told Bloomberg.

In recent days, Musk has also questioned the actions of Keir Starmer as Attorney General before entering politics, saying he was “implicated” in the child abuse scandal in British cities, and said he and Home Secretary Jess Phillips should be in jail.

Musk has endorsed Nigel Farage of Reform, leading to speculation that he may make a significant donation to the opponent of the Labor government.

However, Musk has endorsed Tommy Robinson, a far-right activist from whom Farage has long distanced himself. Farage said he disagreed with Musk's support for Robinson.

