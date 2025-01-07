Because of interference in the UK's affairs: British politicians ask Trump to reconsider relations with Musk

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42346 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145398 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126234 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133400 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169957 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110420 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104429 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92811 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129352 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128024 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 91212 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100921 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145398 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163267 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180289 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128024 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134199 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151409 views
Actual
Because of interference in the UK's affairs: British politicians ask Trump to reconsider relations with Musk

Because of interference in the UK's affairs: British politicians ask Trump to reconsider relations with Musk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22119 views

Senior British politicians appealed to Trump's allies over Musk's interference in British domestic politics. Musk called for the prime minister's imprisonment and made other provocative statements about the British government.

Senior politicians in Britain's three largest parties have privately called on Donald Trump's allies to reconsider their relationship with Elon Musk after the billionaire Tesla owner made a series of increasingly inflammatory remarks about British politics.

This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details [1

In posts on his X platform over the past week, Musk has called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be imprisoned, and called for the release of right-wing activist Tommy Robinson from prison. In addition, he called for the replacement of Trump's former ally and friend Nigel Farage as leader of the UK Reform Party.

He also attached a post to his profile with a poll asking whether “America should free the people of Britain from their tyrannical government.

Starmer's Labor government, the Conservative opposition and Reform warn of the possible consequences of close cooperation between Elon Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump. 

During discussions with Trump's allies, some suggested that Musk's social media posts were damaging the new president's reputation, even among his friends and supporters in the UK. Such warnings emphasize the risk posed to the so-called “special” relationship between the UK and the US by the billionaire impostor.

Musk is set to play a key role in the new administration when Trump takes office at the end of this month, and his intervention in British politics is unprecedented in recent times by such a high-profile American figure.

Trump-Vance Transition spokesman Brian Hughes confirmed that the president-elect supports Musk, saying the two are “great friends” and called the billionaire a “once-in-a-generation business leader” whose ideas will benefit the US administration. 

The UK's complaints about Musk come amid signs of latent discontent among some Trump supporters about his influence on the new US administration. 

So far, Trump has spoken little about Musk's political moves in Europe, and recently denounced the British tax on North Sea oil and gas producers as a “big mistake.” It is known that Musk's falling out with Nigel Farage could probably mean that his relationship with Trump will also soon deteriorate. According to them, some Trump allies have expressed concern about Musk's online activity in conversations with their British counterparts.

Another British politician close to Trump's team said they were concerned that Musk had overstepped the mark and concluded that he now posed a risk to the president-elect.

Even with his considerable influence and proximity to President-elect Trump, Musk may be less able to influence mainstream political views after his falling out with Farage

- sociologist Scarlett Maguire of JL Partners told Bloomberg.

In recent days, Musk has also questioned the actions of Keir Starmer as Attorney General before entering politics, saying he was “implicated” in the child abuse scandal in British cities, and said he and Home Secretary Jess Phillips should be in jail.

Musk has endorsed Nigel Farage of Reform, leading to speculation that he may make a significant donation to the opponent of the Labor government.

However, Musk has endorsed Tommy Robinson, a far-right activist from whom Farage has long distanced himself. Farage said he disagreed with Musk's support for Robinson.

Recall 

SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich criticized Elon Musk's remarks about the German president. He called on the government to find out whether Musk was acting on behalf of the United States. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising