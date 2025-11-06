ukenru
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
Bezos' Blue Origin plans second New Glenn mega-rocket launch on November 9

Kyiv • UNN

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin plans the second launch of its New Glenn heavy-lift rocket on November 9 from Cape Canaveral. The rocket will carry two NASA ESCAPADE spacecraft to Mars and a Viasat technology demonstrator.

Bezos' Blue Origin plans second New Glenn mega-rocket launch on November 9

Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin is finally ready for the second launch of its super-heavy New Glenn rocket. On Wednesday, the company announced that it would attempt the launch as early as Sunday, November 9, from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida, UNN reports, citing TechCrunch.

Details

New Glenn's first launch took place back in January and was mostly successful. The rocket's second stage reached orbit, but the first stage exploded upon re-entry to Earth before Blue Origin could attempt to land it on a drone ship in the ocean.

Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket for the first time: what is known about SpaceX's competitor16.01.25, 11:37 • 35785 views

Earlier this year, the company stated that it would attempt to launch New Glenn for a second time "late spring." However, these deadlines have shifted several times. Blue Origin is exercising particular caution with the second launch, partly because this time it will be carrying cargo on behalf of paying customers. The primary payload is two NASA ESCAPADE spacecraft heading to Mars. A Viasat technology demonstrator will also be on board.

Julia Shramko

