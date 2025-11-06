Bezos' Blue Origin plans second New Glenn mega-rocket launch on November 9

Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin is finally ready for the second launch of its super-heavy New Glenn rocket. On Wednesday, the company announced that it would attempt the launch as early as Sunday, November 9, from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral in the US state of Florida, UNN reports, citing TechCrunch.

Details

New Glenn's first launch took place back in January and was mostly successful. The rocket's second stage reached orbit, but the first stage exploded upon re-entry to Earth before Blue Origin could attempt to land it on a drone ship in the ocean.

Earlier this year, the company stated that it would attempt to launch New Glenn for a second time "late spring." However, these deadlines have shifted several times. Blue Origin is exercising particular caution with the second launch, partly because this time it will be carrying cargo on behalf of paying customers. The primary payload is two NASA ESCAPADE spacecraft heading to Mars. A Viasat technology demonstrator will also be on board.