Europa League draw: Shakhtar learns opponent in 1st qualifying round

Today, June 17, the draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa League 2025/2026, in which the current holder of the Ukrainian Cup, Donetsk "Shakhtar", learned its opponent, took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UEFA broadcast.

Details

According to the results of the vote, Donetsk "Shakhtar" will meet with Finnish "Ilves Tampere" in the first qualifying round of the Europa League 2025/2026.

The first match "Shakhtar" will play nominally at home on July 10, and the return match will be held in the Finnish city of Tampere in a week - July 17. The winner of the confrontation will advance to the second round of the Europa League qualification. The draw for the second round of the Europa League qualification will take place on Wednesday, June 18.

Reference

"Ilves Tampere" is a Finnish football club from the city of Tampere, founded in 1931. It plays in the Veikkausliiga. It hosts home matches at the Tammela Stadium, which seats 8,000 spectators. During its almost century-long history, the club once became the champion of Finland in 1983, and also 4 times became the holder of the Finnish Cup - most recently in 2023.

At the end of the 2024/2025 season, the club took second place in the championship, losing two points to KuPS.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar", which according to the results of the UPL 2024/2025 took third place in the table, thanks to the victory in the Ukrainian Cup against "Dynamo" got the opportunity to break into the Europa League.