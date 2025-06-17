$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Europa League draw: Shakhtar learns opponent in 1st qualifying round

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" will play against Finnish "Ilves Tampere" in the first qualifying round of the Europa League 2025/2026. The first match will take place on July 10, the return match - on July 17.

Europa League draw: Shakhtar learns opponent in 1st qualifying round

Today, June 17, the draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa League 2025/2026, in which the current holder of the Ukrainian Cup, Donetsk "Shakhtar", learned its opponent, took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the UEFA broadcast.

Details

According to the results of the vote, Donetsk "Shakhtar" will meet with Finnish "Ilves Tampere" in the first qualifying round of the Europa League 2025/2026.

The first match "Shakhtar" will play nominally at home on July 10, and the return match will be held in the Finnish city of Tampere in a week - July 17. The winner of the confrontation will advance to the second round of the Europa League qualification. The draw for the second round of the Europa League qualification will take place on Wednesday, June 18.

Reference

"Ilves Tampere" is a Finnish football club from the city of Tampere, founded in 1931. It plays in the Veikkausliiga. It hosts home matches at the Tammela Stadium, which seats 8,000 spectators. During its almost century-long history, the club once became the champion of Finland in 1983, and also 4 times became the holder of the Finnish Cup - most recently in 2023.

At the end of the 2024/2025 season, the club took second place in the championship, losing two points to KuPS.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar", which according to the results of the UPL 2024/2025 took third place in the table, thanks to the victory in the Ukrainian Cup against "Dynamo" got the opportunity to break into the Europa League.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA
Finland
Ukraine
