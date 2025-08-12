The 22-year-old Ukrainian national team defender Illia Zabarnyi has signed a five-year contract with the French grandee "Paris Saint-Germain" and became the first Ukrainian in the club's history. The transfer amount is a fantastic 60 million euros plus bonuses, and his salary makes him a hryvnia billionaire within a year. This was reported on the official website of the Parisian club, according to UNN.

Details

The football world received big news: the official website of "Paris Saint-Germain" confirmed the signing of Illia Zabarnyi, who moved from English "Bournemouth" to the Parisian club for five seasons. The central defender of the Ukrainian national team will wear jersey number 6 and made history as the first Ukrainian to ever play for PSG.

The terms of the contract impress even experienced experts: according to the French publication L'Équipe, Zabarnyi's salary will be 4.5 million euros "net" per year. At the current NBU exchange rate, this makes him a hryvnia billionaire in his first year in France. The transfer deal cost PSG 60 million euros, plus 3 million within the UEFA solidarity payments, and the defender can receive another 3 million euros in bonuses: 1.5 million for winning Ligue 1 and 1.5 million for a possible win in the Champions League during the contract term.

"It was a journey that changed me - a path full of challenges, victories, defeats, faith, and boundless dedication." - commented the footballer himself on his transfer.

With Zabarnyi's signing, the number of nationalities represented at PSG throughout its history has reached 51.

Reference

Illia Zabarnyi was born in Kyiv and went from the "Dynamo" academy to the main squad of the capital club, where he became the champion of Ukraine, winner of the Cup and Super Cup. In 2023, he moved to English "Bournemouth", where he quickly became a key figure, receiving the Player of the Season award according to fans.

At the international level, Zabarnyi debuted for the Ukrainian national team at the age of 18, becoming one of the youngest players in the team's history. Today, he has 49 matches and 3 goals for the national team.