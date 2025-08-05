$41.790.03
Kyiv's Dynamo lost to Cypriot Pafos in the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Kyiv's Dynamo started the third round of the Champions League qualification with a defeat, minimally losing to Cypriot Pafos with a score of 0:1. The only goal was scored by Anderson at the end of the match.

Kyiv's Dynamo lost to Cypriot Pafos in the Champions League

Kyiv's "Dynamo" started its performance in the third round of qualification for the 2025/26 football Champions League season with a defeat. In the first match, the champions of Ukraine narrowly lost to Cypriot "Pafos", reports UNN.

Details

The first half was evenly contested. Dubinchak had the best chance to open the scoring, hitting the post after going one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Vladyslav Vanat also failed to convert his opportunity, shooting over the bar from a promising position.

In the 62nd minute, the referee awarded a penalty to "Pafos" after Vanat fell in the opponent's penalty area. However, after reviewing VAR, the referee overturned his decision.

At the end of the match, despite controlling the game, the Kyiv team conceded a counterattack from the opponent. João Correia carried the ball from his half of the field to the "Dynamo" penalty area and made a through pass to Anderson. The Brazilian dealt with Dubinchak on his way and shot past Neshcheret - 0:1.

The return match between "Pafos" and "Dynamo" will take place in a week, on August 12, on the field of the Cypriot team.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured a confident 3-0 victory over "Hamrun Spartans" from Malta in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Goals were scored by Vanat, Brazhko, and Mykhavko.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
UEFA Champions League
UEFA
Cyprus
Kyiv