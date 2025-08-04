$41.760.05
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in European competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

UEFA held the draw for the European competition qualifiers. "Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in the next rounds.

"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in European competitions
uefa.com

The UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, hosted a draw today, August 4, where Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in the Eurocup qualification, UNN reports.

"Dynamo"

Following the draw, Kyiv's "Dynamo", if they overcome Cypriot "Pafos", will face the winner of the "Lech" - "Crvena Zvezda" pair in the 4th round of the Champions League.

If they lose to "Pafos", "Dynamo" will drop to the Europa League, where they will face the winner of the "Maccabi" - "Hamrun Spartans" pair.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk's "Shakhtar", who defeated Turkish "Besiktas" in the second qualification round, will face Turkish "Samsunspor" if they overcome Greek "Panathinaikos" in the third qualification round.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured a confident victory over Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" in the second leg of the second qualification round of the UEFA Champions League football season 2025/26.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA
Switzerland
Donetsk
Kyiv