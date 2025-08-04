"Dynamo" and "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in European competitions

uefa.com

The UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, hosted a draw today, August 4, where Kyiv's "Dynamo" and Donetsk's "Shakhtar" learned their potential opponents in the Eurocup qualification, UNN reports.

"Dynamo"

Following the draw, Kyiv's "Dynamo", if they overcome Cypriot "Pafos", will face the winner of the "Lech" - "Crvena Zvezda" pair in the 4th round of the Champions League.

If they lose to "Pafos", "Dynamo" will drop to the Europa League, where they will face the winner of the "Maccabi" - "Hamrun Spartans" pair.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk's "Shakhtar", who defeated Turkish "Besiktas" in the second qualification round, will face Turkish "Samsunspor" if they overcome Greek "Panathinaikos" in the third qualification round.

Recall

Kyiv's "Dynamo" secured a confident victory over Maltese "Hamrun Spartans" in the second leg of the second qualification round of the UEFA Champions League football season 2025/26.