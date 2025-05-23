"Real" announced the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti. New coach Xabi Alonso will lead the team from the summer
Carlo Ancelotti is leaving his post as head coach of Real to lead the Brazilian national team. Xabi Alonso will arrive in June and prepare the team for the Club World Cup.
Madrid's "Real" officially announced the completion of work as head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will lead the Brazilian national team. The new coach of "Galacticos" Xabi Alonso will lead the team from June and will prepare for the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the USA. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of "Real".
FC "Real Madrid" and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement on the completion of his work as coach of "Real". Our club would like to express its gratitude and affection for one of the great legends of "Real" and world football
For the first time, Carlo Ancelotti headed Madrid's "Real" in 2013, replacing Jose Mourinho, signing a three-year contract. In two years at the club, Ancelotti won the Spanish Cup, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. In May 2015, Ancelotti was fired.
Already in June 2021, Ancelotti returned to "Real" with whom he managed to win two more Champions Leagues, twice the Spanish Championship, twice the Spanish Super Cup, and once the Spanish Cup. In addition, he won gold medals at the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
"Real" emphasized that "Ancelotti led the team through one of the most successful periods in its 123-year history and became the coach with the most titles in history".
In total, the coach won 15 titles with "Real" in six seasons. In addition, Ancelotti is the only coach to have won championships in the top five European championships: England, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. He has won in teams such as Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
The president of "Galacticos" Florentino Perez said that Carlo Ancelotti has forever become part of the great Madrid family.
We are proud to have been able to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve such great success, and has also exemplified the values of our club
It is inevitable to think that these are special days. This is my last game (the match on Saturday, May 24, against Real Sociedad - ed.), and whenever a stage or career comes to an end, there are many emotions. This is also happening to me these days, but I am not sad at all. I am happy because it is the end of an impressive stage in my career, and I have done everything I could for this club. Sooner or later this day had to come, and I want to thank everyone who worked with me. I had a great time all this time. I received a lot of love and a lot of help. I coached great players. This period is coming to an end, which was quite long, and it ended well and in full agreement with the club. I have never had disputes with my president, and I was not going to quarrel with him on the last day
The Italian also wished Xabi Alonso, the new coach of "Real", success as head coach.
May he enjoy it
Earlier UNN reported that the Italian specialist headed the Brazilian national team.
The Guardian reports that Alonso will officially start his work at "Real" from June 1, before the start of the Club World Cup.
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays for Madrid. According to media reports, after Alonso's arrival, Thibaut Courtois will remain the main goalkeeper. Defensa Сentral reports that Italian Milan, for which the current head of the UAF Andriy Shevchenko once played, is interested in Lunin's services, who is looking for a replacement for Mike Menyan, who does not want to extend his contract with the Rossoneri.
Courtois is an indispensable player at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the signing of Xabi Alonso as the new coach to replace Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to bring any major changes to the goalkeeping game. Lunin, as never before, needs "extra warm-up" ahead of Ukraine's bid to participate in the World Cup next year and in the midst of a career that requires a new step forward. There is interest from Italy
Representatives of the Milan club have already contacted Lunin's agent Jorge Mendes and are ready to spend 15 million euros on signing the Ukrainian, while Real wants to receive at least 25 million euros.
Madrid's "Real" decided not to extend the contract with the club's legend Luka Modric. The Croatian, who joined the "creamy" team in 2012, will leave the team after the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the USA.