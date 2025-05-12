The head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, for whom Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, has taken charge of the Brazilian national team. The Italian specialist will start work at the end of May. This was reported by the Brazilian Football Confederation, reports UNN.

The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world. Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historical achievements, was announced on Monday by CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues as the new coach of the Brazilian national team - the statement reads.

It is reported that Ancelotti will coach the Brazilian national team at the 2026 World Cup. The Athletic reports that Ancelotti will become the full-fledged coach of the "Seleção" on May 26. Ancelotti will replace Dorival Júnior, who was sacked in March after 14 months in charge, and his first match is scheduled for the World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on June 6.

It is noted that the Italian will be the first foreign coach to coach the Brazilian national team.

Inviting Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than just a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to regain our place on the pedestal of honor. He is the best coach in history, and now he is in charge of the best team on the planet. Together we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football - said Rodrigues.

Currently, the Brazilian national team has played 14 matches in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "Seleção" after 14 matches is in 4th place, with 21 points in its assets. Currently, the Argentine national team has qualified for the 2026 World Cup from South America.

