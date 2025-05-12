$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2690 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 7920 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16727 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 22960 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17786 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21002 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22920 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24972 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31844 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32083 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Carlo Ancelotti to lead the Brazilian national team: will prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup

Kyiv

 • 554 views

Carlo Ancelotti has officially taken charge of the Brazilian national team and will prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup. The Italian specialist will begin work at the end of May, becoming the first foreign coach of the national team.

Carlo Ancelotti to lead the Brazilian national team: will prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup

The head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, for whom Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, has taken charge of the Brazilian national team. The Italian specialist will start work at the end of May. This was reported by the Brazilian Football Confederation, reports UNN.

The greatest national team in the history of football will now be led by the most successful coach in the world. Carlo Ancelotti, synonymous with historical achievements, was announced on Monday by CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues as the new coach of the Brazilian national team 

- the statement reads.

It is reported that Ancelotti will coach the Brazilian national team at the 2026 World Cup. The Athletic reports that Ancelotti will become the full-fledged coach of the "Seleção" on May 26. Ancelotti will replace Dorival Júnior, who was sacked in March after 14 months in charge, and his first match is scheduled for the World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on June 6.

It is noted that the Italian will be the first foreign coach to coach the Brazilian national team.

Inviting Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than just a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to regain our place on the pedestal of honor. He is the best coach in history, and now he is in charge of the best team on the planet. Together we will write new glorious chapters for Brazilian football 

- said Rodrigues.

Addition

Currently, the Brazilian national team has played 14 matches in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. "Seleção" after 14 matches is in 4th place, with 21 points in its assets. Currently, the Argentine national team has qualified for the 2026 World Cup from South America.

Trump is convinced that the FIFA World Cup could be an incentive for Russia to end the war - BBC 07.05.25, 13:28 • 8623 views

On the eve of UNN reported that the head coach of the German "Bayer 04" Xabi Alonso signed a contract with Real Madrid, for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays. The contract is for 3 years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Argentina
Mexico
Brazil
Canada
Ecuador
