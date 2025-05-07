Trump is convinced that the FIFA World Cup could be an incentive for Russia to end the war - BBC

US President Donald Trump has said that the possibility for Russia to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine. The Russian national football team was suspended from international competitions by FIFA and UEFA after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to current rules, Russia will not play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Qualification began in September 2023, and in addition to the three host countries, 45 places were available.

But speaking at the first meeting of his administration's working group to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, Trump said that Russia's return to the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.

Sitting next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump said he did not know that Russia had been suspended from the tournament.

That's true. They are currently banned from playing, but we hope that something will happen and peace will come, and Russia will be allowed to compete again, Infantino said.

Trump said: "It's possible. It could be a good incentive, couldn't it? We want them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people are killed every week - you can't even believe it."

2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA

The US will host 78 of the 104 matches, including the final. The World Tourism Forum Institute has warned that strict immigration policies in the US and global political tensions could "significantly" affect international arrivals.

I know we will have guests from probably nearly 100 countries. We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But when the time comes, they will go home - Vance said.

The Club World Cup, which starts next month, is being held in 12 US stadiums. The tournament is expected to be attended by around two million foreign guests.

We are already processing these travel documents and visa applications. Obviously, this will be a prerequisite for what we can do next year to host the FIFA World Cup - said Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem.

Addition

Earlier this year, the administration of US President Donald Trump called on the Ukrainian government to accept an unspecified number of migrants deported from the country.