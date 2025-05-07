Trump is convinced that the FIFA World Cup could be an incentive for Russia to end the war - BBC

$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18190 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25995 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 28117 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 30058 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33899 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36910 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41360 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83550 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123850 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85821 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 59707 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 50848 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 50654 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52560 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 25570 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 18190 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 25995 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 28117 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 30058 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 53173 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 47451 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 97805 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 95121 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 106619 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 54339 views
Trump is convinced that the FIFA World Cup could be an incentive for Russia to end the war - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4108 views

Donald Trump stated that Russia's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could contribute to peace in Ukraine. Russia has been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions following the invasion.

Trump is convinced that the FIFA World Cup could be an incentive for Russia to end the war - BBC

US President Donald Trump has said that the possibility for Russia to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be an "incentive" to end the war in Ukraine. The Russian national football team was suspended from international competitions by FIFA and UEFA after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to current rules, Russia will not play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Qualification began in September 2023, and in addition to the three host countries, 45 places were available.

But speaking at the first meeting of his administration's working group to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, Trump said that Russia's return to the tournament could end the war in Ukraine.

Sitting next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump said he did not know that Russia had been suspended from the tournament.

That's true. They are currently banned from playing, but we hope that something will happen and peace will come, and Russia will be allowed to compete again, Infantino said.

"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States07.05.25, 00:23 • 3380 views

Trump said: "It's possible. It could be a good incentive, couldn't it? We want them to stop. We want them to stop. Five thousand young people are killed every week - you can't even believe it."

2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA

The US will host 78 of the 104 matches, including the final. The World Tourism Forum Institute has warned that strict immigration policies in the US and global political tensions could "significantly" affect international arrivals.

I know we will have guests from probably nearly 100 countries. We want them to come. We want them to celebrate. We want them to watch the game. But when the time comes, they will go home

- Vance said.

The Club World Cup, which starts next month, is being held in 12 US stadiums. The tournament is expected to be attended by around two million foreign guests.

We are already processing these travel documents and visa applications. Obviously, this will be a prerequisite for what we can do next year to host the FIFA World Cup

- said Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem.

Addition

Earlier this year, the administration of US President Donald Trump called on the Ukrainian government to accept an unspecified number of migrants deported from the country.

A Ukrainian diplomat informed the US Embassy that the government would offer a response when it formulates its position

- The Washington Post reports.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
UEFA
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
Ukraine
