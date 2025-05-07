"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
May 6, 02:29 PM • 30382 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 63394 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 52114 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 53025 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 60720 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 95020 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 51831 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 107849 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57275 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 126357 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
0m/s
90%
748 mm
Popular news

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 25578 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 60310 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

May 6, 03:15 PM • 19032 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 40661 views

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

04:40 PM • 11310 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 40738 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 60392 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 95020 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 107849 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 126357 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 25637 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 78524 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 77621 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 90012 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 38253 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

During the meeting, Trump hinted at Canada joining the United States, but Carney rejected the idea. Trump noted that the United States could do without Canadian products.

"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House and held his first talks with US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the meeting of the leaders "began with smiles and handshakes, despite Trump's desire to make Canada the 51st state of the United States." This topic became relevant when politicians answered questions from journalists.

We will not discuss it unless someone wants to discuss it. But it would really be a wonderful marriage.

- Trump said.

Karni strongly rejected this idea.

It (Canada - ed.) is not for sale, it will not be sold - never.

- Karni said.

"Never say never," Trump repeated twice.

The publication notes that Trump, whose tariff policy has shaken world markets, said that he and Carney will discuss "difficult moments," hinting at his belief that the United States can do without Canadian products.

"No matter what, we will be friends with Canada," he said.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump stated that he will not abolish duties for Canada. He noted that the US wants to produce its own cars, steel and aluminum - and does not want these products to be imported from Canada.

Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Carney: they discussed strengthening air defense and sanctions against Russia30.04.25, 22:11 • 3033 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
White House
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Brent
$62.03
Bitcoin
$94,688.80
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,431.81
Ethereum
$1,775.09