"Never say never": Trump at the White House hinted to Carney about Canada's future as part of the United States

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the White House and held his first talks with US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the meeting of the leaders "began with smiles and handshakes, despite Trump's desire to make Canada the 51st state of the United States." This topic became relevant when politicians answered questions from journalists.

We will not discuss it unless someone wants to discuss it. But it would really be a wonderful marriage. - Trump said.

Karni strongly rejected this idea.

It (Canada - ed.) is not for sale, it will not be sold - never. - Karni said.

"Never say never," Trump repeated twice.

The publication notes that Trump, whose tariff policy has shaken world markets, said that he and Carney will discuss "difficult moments," hinting at his belief that the United States can do without Canadian products.

"No matter what, we will be friends with Canada," he said.

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump stated that he will not abolish duties for Canada. He noted that the US wants to produce its own cars, steel and aluminum - and does not want these products to be imported from Canada.

