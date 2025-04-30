Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Carney: they discussed strengthening air defense and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the press service of the head of state.

It is noted that Zelenskyy congratulated Carney and the Liberal Party he leads on their victory in the federal elections in Canada. He thanked the country and its people for their support and added that Ukraine looks forward to effective cooperation.

The President informed about the consequences of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages and noted that strengthening air defense remains a top priority of the state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is increasing the production of ballistic missiles, so Ukraine needs additional air defense systems to protect people from them. - the statement reads.

It is also indicated that special attention was paid during the conversation to the prospects of Canada's presidency in the G7 this year. Carney assured of his readiness to cooperate with Ukraine at the level of the "Group of Seven".

The President and the Prime Minister discussed in detail the steps that can bring closer to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and a decent peace. It was about pressure on Russia, including sanctions against the banking and energy sectors. The leaders agreed that it is important to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia for its aggression. - noted in the press service.

They added that Zelenskyy and Carney also paid attention to cooperation within the "coalition of willing" and agreed on further contacts in various formats in the near future. The head of state invited the Prime Minister of Canada to visit Ukraine.

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us."

