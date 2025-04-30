Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Carney: they discussed strengthening air defense and sanctions against Russia

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 32968 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Publications
Exclusives
Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM
Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Carney: they discussed strengthening air defense and sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Zelenskyy had a conversation with Carney, the leaders discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and the importance of sanctions against Russia. Carney assured of support for Ukraine at the G7 level.

Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Carney: they discussed strengthening air defense and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the press service of the head of state.

Details

It is noted that Zelenskyy congratulated Carney and the Liberal Party he leads on their victory in the federal elections in Canada. He thanked the country and its people for their support and added that Ukraine looks forward to effective cooperation. 

The President informed about the consequences of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages and noted that strengthening air defense remains a top priority of the state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is increasing the production of ballistic missiles, so Ukraine needs additional air defense systems to protect people from them.

- the statement reads.

The Liberal Party of Canada of incumbent Prime Minister Carney won the parliamentary elections on April 28 - CTV News29.04.25, 05:50 • 3730 views

It is also indicated that special attention was paid during the conversation to the prospects of Canada's presidency in the G7 this year. Carney assured of his readiness to cooperate with Ukraine at the level of the "Group of Seven".

The President and the Prime Minister discussed in detail the steps that can bring closer to a complete, unconditional ceasefire and a decent peace. It was about pressure on Russia, including sanctions against the banking and energy sectors. The leaders agreed that it is important to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia for its aggression.

- noted in the press service.

They added that Zelenskyy and Carney also paid attention to cooperation within the "coalition of willing" and agreed on further contacts in various formats in the near future. The head of state invited the Prime Minister of Canada to visit Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us."

Canadian Prime Minister Carney renounced other citizenships amid criticism of tax evasion15.04.25, 01:17 • 3491 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
