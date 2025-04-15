$41.180.14
Canadian Prime Minister Carney renounced other citizenships amid criticism of tax evasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3224 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has renounced his British and Irish citizenships. He did so before being sworn in to avoid accusations of tax evasion.

Canadian Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party, Mark Carney, has renounced his British and Irish citizenships. This was reported by CBC News, citing a spokesman for the politician's election campaign, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Carney, who was born in Canada, obtained Irish citizenship several decades ago through his family background and obtained a British passport in 2018 while working abroad as the Governor of the Bank of England. Carney's wife is also British.

He renounced his other citizenships before being sworn in as Prime Minister.

- the spokesman clarified.

The publication points out that after attacks from conservatives about whether Carney pays taxes in Canada, his campaign spokesman said that he "pays income taxes in Canada and has always complied with all the rules as a tax-paying resident of Canada."

"While Pierre Poilievre (leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada - ed.) continues his desperate attacks, Mark Carney is taking steps to counter Donald Trump's tariffs and build a stronger economy for all Canadians," the Liberal spokesman said.

Let us remind you

The other day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that it is unacceptable to conclude any peace agreements that are not supported by Ukraine. In addition, he rejected the possibility of fulfilling any of Russia's ultimatums regarding the political leadership of Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Canada
