Canadian Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party, Mark Carney, has renounced his British and Irish citizenships. This was reported by CBC News, citing a spokesman for the politician's election campaign, UNN reports.

It is noted that Carney, who was born in Canada, obtained Irish citizenship several decades ago through his family background and obtained a British passport in 2018 while working abroad as the Governor of the Bank of England. Carney's wife is also British.

He renounced his other citizenships before being sworn in as Prime Minister. - the spokesman clarified.

The publication points out that after attacks from conservatives about whether Carney pays taxes in Canada, his campaign spokesman said that he "pays income taxes in Canada and has always complied with all the rules as a tax-paying resident of Canada."

"While Pierre Poilievre (leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada - ed.) continues his desperate attacks, Mark Carney is taking steps to counter Donald Trump's tariffs and build a stronger economy for all Canadians," the Liberal spokesman said.

The other day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that it is unacceptable to conclude any peace agreements that are not supported by Ukraine. In addition, he rejected the possibility of fulfilling any of Russia's ultimatums regarding the political leadership of Ukraine.

