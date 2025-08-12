China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU
Kyiv • UNN
China hopes for the participation of all interested parties in peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine. This comes ahead of the summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.
China has stated that it hopes all parties interested in the issue will play a role in peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15, reported Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
At a daily press briefing on Tuesday, August 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian was asked about Trump and Putin's decision to hold a summit without inviting representatives from Ukraine or the EU.
"China supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis and is pleased to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.)," Lin said.
"We hope that all concerned and interested parties will participate in the negotiation process at the appropriate time and reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement acceptable to the interested parties as soon as possible," he said.