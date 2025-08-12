China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU

China has stated that it hopes all parties interested in the issue will play a role in peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15, reported Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

At a daily press briefing on Tuesday, August 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian was asked about Trump and Putin's decision to hold a summit without inviting representatives from Ukraine or the EU.

"China supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis and is pleased to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.)," Lin said.

"We hope that all concerned and interested parties will participate in the negotiation process at the appropriate time and reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement acceptable to the interested parties as soon as possible," he said.