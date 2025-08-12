$41.450.06
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
02:45 PM • 11322 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 26704 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 20178 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
12:50 PM • 22943 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 47670 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
11:50 AM • 46824 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
August 12, 09:50 AM • 49015 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 25298 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 18338 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
11:50 AM • 46874 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:50 AM • 49058 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14369 views

China hopes for the participation of all interested parties in peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine. This comes ahead of the summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU

China has stated that it hopes all parties interested in the issue will play a role in peace talks regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, as US President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15, reported Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

At a daily press briefing on Tuesday, August 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian was asked about Trump and Putin's decision to hold a summit without inviting representatives from Ukraine or the EU.

"China supports all efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis and is pleased to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.)," Lin said.

"We hope that all concerned and interested parties will participate in the negotiation process at the appropriate time and reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement acceptable to the interested parties as soon as possible," he said.

Julia Shramko

Alaska
Donald Trump
European Union
China
United States
Ukraine