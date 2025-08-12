"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support and emphasized that "we all support President Trump's determination and must together form positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again," noting that Russians "are engaged in such movements that indicate the preparation of new offensive operations," writes UNN.

Grateful to European leaders for their clear support of our independence, territorial integrity, and precisely such an active approach to diplomacy that can help end this war with a dignified peace. Indeed, we all support President Trump's determination and must together form positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

We see that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war. On the contrary, they are engaged in such movements that indicate the preparation of new offensive operations. In such circumstances, it is important that nothing threatens the unity of the world. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President indicated that "issues concerning the security of Ukraine and Europe are discussed by all of us together." "Any decision must add to common security capabilities. And Russia must be held accountable for refusing to stop the killings. As long as they continue the war and occupation, we all together must continue our pressure – pressure of force, pressure of sanctions, pressure of diplomacy. Thank you to everyone who helps! Peace through strength," the Head of State emphasized.

Recall

EU leaders made a statement regarding Ukraine, welcoming US President Donald Trump's peace efforts ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine" and that they share the conviction that "a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe".