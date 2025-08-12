Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, called on Ukrainians to unite and reminded them that the fight against the aggressor continues on land, in the air, and at sea, regardless of any statements, no matter where they come from, UNN reports.

With these words, the head of military intelligence addressed the nation during a visit to the positions of intelligence officers on Snake Island and on gas production platforms in the Black Sea, where he personally arrived recently.

"Honor to the soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate and all Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine! Our effective fight against the aggressor at sea, on land, and in the sky has proven to the whole world that a united Ukrainian nation is capable of defeating even a stronger enemy. No matter what anyone says, the future of Ukraine depends only on us. The struggle continues, glory to Ukraine!" — Budanov declared before the intelligence fighters and addressing the entire Ukrainian nation on the eve of a probable meeting between Trump and Putin.

As part of his visit to the Ukrainian Snake Island, recaptured from the aggressor, and to the so-called "Boyko's towers," recaptured from the Russians, Kyrylo Budanov inspected the forces and means involved in the defense of the Ukrainian Black Sea waters. In addition, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense held a meeting with officers and also awarded the soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate from the "Timur Special Unit" for their professionalism and bravery during the defense of our state in the conditions of the war with Russia in the Black Sea.