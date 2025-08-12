$41.450.06
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Budanov called on Ukrainians for unity and reminded them that the fight against the aggressor continues on land, in the air, and at sea, regardless of any statements, no matter where they come from.

Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, called on Ukrainians to unite and reminded them that the fight against the aggressor continues on land, in the air, and at sea, regardless of any statements, no matter where they come from, UNN reports.

With these words, the head of military intelligence addressed the nation during a visit to the positions of intelligence officers on Snake Island and on gas production platforms in the Black Sea, where he personally arrived recently.

"Honor to the soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate and all Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine! Our effective fight against the aggressor at sea, on land, and in the sky has proven to the whole world that a united Ukrainian nation is capable of defeating even a stronger enemy. No matter what anyone says, the future of Ukraine depends only on us. The struggle continues, glory to Ukraine!" — Budanov declared before the intelligence fighters and addressing the entire Ukrainian nation on the eve of a probable meeting between Trump and Putin.

As part of his visit to the Ukrainian Snake Island, recaptured from the aggressor, and to the so-called "Boyko's towers," recaptured from the Russians, Kyrylo Budanov inspected the forces and means involved in the defense of the Ukrainian Black Sea waters. In addition, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense held a meeting with officers and also awarded the soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate from the "Timur Special Unit" for their professionalism and bravery during the defense of our state in the conditions of the war with Russia in the Black Sea.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Black Sea
Kyrylo Budanov