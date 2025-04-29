The Liberal Party of Canada of incumbent Prime Minister Carney won the parliamentary elections on April 28 - CTV News

The Liberal Party of Canada won the parliamentary elections held on Monday, April 28. This is reported by UNN with reference to CTV News.

Details

According to preliminary data, the political force of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney won in 21 of the 32 districts, while the Conservative Party was supported by voters in 11 districts.

Mark Carney's Liberals retained power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form a new government - the message says.

It is noted that the elections in Canada were held against the background of tensions in relations with the United States, global economic instability and internal concerns about the cost of living.

Let us remind you

Canadian Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney in his election campaign emphasized new military spending and Canada's support against the expansionist policy of US President Donald Trump. Thus, on April 19, speaking in a suburb of Toronto, Carney stated that now Canada must "prepare for threats from America."

In Canada, conservatives unveiled a plan to transfer frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion to Ukraine