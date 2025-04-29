$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

The Liberal Party of Canada of incumbent Prime Minister Carney won the parliamentary elections on April 28 - CTV News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

According to preliminary data, the Liberals won in 21 of 32 districts. The elections took place against the background of tensions in Canada's relations with the United States and economic instability.

The Liberal Party of Canada of incumbent Prime Minister Carney won the parliamentary elections on April 28 - CTV News

The Liberal Party of Canada won the parliamentary elections held on Monday, April 28. This is reported by UNN with reference to CTV News.

Details

According to preliminary data, the political force of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney won in 21 of the 32 districts, while the Conservative Party was supported by voters in 11 districts.

Mark Carney's Liberals retained power, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form a new government

- the message says.

It is noted that the elections in Canada were held against the background of tensions in relations with the United States, global economic instability and internal concerns about the cost of living.

Let us remind you

Canadian Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party Mark Carney in his election campaign emphasized new military spending and Canada's support against the expansionist policy of US President Donald Trump. Thus, on April 19, speaking in a suburb of Toronto, Carney stated that now Canada must "prepare for threats from America."

In Canada, conservatives unveiled a plan to transfer frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion to Ukraine19.04.25, 11:37 • 3982 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
