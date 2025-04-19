In Canada, conservatives unveiled a plan to transfer frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion to Ukraine

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, stated that the future Conservative government will transfer frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement on the official website of the Conservative Party of Canada, reported by UNN.

Details

"Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised that his new Conservative government will provide Ukraine with frozen Russian assets worth $22 billion for its heroic defense against putin’s brutal and illegal invasion," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the Conservative Party of Canada has always supported Ukraine.

"Conservatives have always been proud to support our Ukrainian allies. It was the Conservatives who were the first to introduce the Magnitsky Act, which made it possible to impose sanctions against Russian oligarchs after putin's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Crimea," Poilievre said.

Recall

According to media reports, in the administration of US President Donald Trump, serious discussions about further military aid to Ukraine are practically not being held. Also, Europe has not received assurances that the US will continue large-scale intelligence sharing for Ukraine.