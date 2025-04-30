Liberal Party of Canada

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 4202 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 103872 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 118626 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 84839 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 111553 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 99461 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 83403 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76238 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 160575 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 159434 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
3.8m/s
37%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 12673 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 30800 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 20008 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 11771 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 11582 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 10990 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 77155 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 103872 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 160575 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 159434 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 65324 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 82358 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 79337 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 184900 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 95273 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Organizations

Liberal Party of Canada

Federal political party
News by theme

Zelenskyy congratulated Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the elections in Canada. Ukraine values Canada's support and hopes to strengthen the partnership.

Politics • April 29, 09:39 AM • 4552 views

Carney issues warning about Trump after Canada election win

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the election in Canada. Carney said Trump is trying to break Canada so America can own it.

News of the World • April 29, 06:55 AM • 2632 views

The Liberal Party of Canada of incumbent Prime Minister Carney won the parliamentary elections on April 28 - CTV News

According to preliminary data, the Liberals won in 21 of 32 districts. The elections took place against the background of tensions in Canada's relations with the United States and economic instability.

Politics • April 29, 02:50 AM • 3554 views