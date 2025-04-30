Liberal Party of Canada

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the elections in Canada. Ukraine values
Canada's support and hopes to strengthen the partnership.
Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the election in Canada. Carney said Trump is trying to break Canada so America can own it.
According to preliminary data, the Liberals won in 21 of 32 districts. The elections took place against the background of tensions
in Canada's relations with the United States and economic instability.