Canada's Transport Minister Freeland may get a new position related to Ukraine

Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
The Guardian
TikTok
Mi-8
BM-30 Smerch
The New York Times

Canada's Transport Minister Freeland may get a new position related to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Chrystia Freeland may be appointed Canada's special representative for Ukraine. An official announcement about her new position is expected soon.

Canada's Transport Minister Freeland may get a new position related to Ukraine

Canada's Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Chrystia Freeland, may become a special representative for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBC.

Details

According to CBC News sources, the current Canadian Minister of Transport will take on the position of special envoy related to Ukraine.

An official announcement about Freeland's new appointment is expected soon.

Additionally

Chrystia Freeland has held key positions in the Canadian government since 2015. She served as Minister of International Trade, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, headed the country's Ministry of Finance, and from 2020-2024 was Deputy Prime Minister of Canada.

She is of Ukrainian descent: before her political career, Freeland worked as a journalist, editor, and deputy editor for publications such as the Financial Times, The Washington Post, and The Economist.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain as prime minister until a new party leader is elected.

As UNN previously wrote in December last year, Canada's Finance Minister resigned due to disagreements with Trudeau over the response to the threat of a 25% tariff from Trump. The resignation provoked a government crisis and calls for the resignation of the Prime Minister of Canada himself.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Liberal Party of Canada
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
The Economist
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Canada
Ukraine