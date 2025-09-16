Canada's Transport Minister Freeland may get a new position related to Ukraine

Canada's Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Chrystia Freeland, may become a special representative for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBC.

Details

According to CBC News sources, the current Canadian Minister of Transport will take on the position of special envoy related to Ukraine.

An official announcement about Freeland's new appointment is expected soon.

Additionally

Chrystia Freeland has held key positions in the Canadian government since 2015. She served as Minister of International Trade, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs of Canada, headed the country's Ministry of Finance, and from 2020-2024 was Deputy Prime Minister of Canada.

She is of Ukrainian descent: before her political career, Freeland worked as a journalist, editor, and deputy editor for publications such as the Financial Times, The Washington Post, and The Economist.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain as prime minister until a new party leader is elected.

As UNN previously wrote in December last year, Canada's Finance Minister resigned due to disagreements with Trudeau over the response to the threat of a 25% tariff from Trump. The resignation provoked a government crisis and calls for the resignation of the Prime Minister of Canada himself.