Carney Warned About Trump After Election Win In Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the election in Canada. Carney said Trump is trying to break Canada so America can own it.

Carney Warned About Trump After Election Win In Canada
x.com/MarkJCarney

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us," Sky News reports, writes UNN.

Details

After the closing of polling stations, it was predicted that the Liberals would win more than 343 seats in parliament than the Conservative Party. However, it is not yet clear whether they will win an absolute majority or whether they will have to rely on one or more smaller parties to form a government and pass laws, the publication writes.

Speaking after the results, Carney said: "President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us - that will never, ever happen."

"We will fight with all our might to make the best deal for Canada," Carney said.

The Liberals seemed to be facing a crushing defeat until the American president began attacking Canada's economy and threatening its sovereignty by offering it to become the 51st state, the publication notes.

Trump's actions angered Canadians and caused a surge of nationalism, which helped the Liberals turn around the election rhetoric and win a fourth consecutive term in power, the publication notes.

"We have recovered from the shock of American betrayal, but we must never forget the lessons," Carney said on election night.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre had hoped to make the election a referendum on former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose popularity has declined by the end of his decade in office due to rising food and housing prices, the publication writes.

Carney took office as prime minister after Trudeau stepped down earlier this year.

"America wants our land, our water, our resources [...]," he said after the result. - We must recognize the reality that our world has changed dramatically."

Trump has repeatedly called on Canada to become the 51st US state since he was elected president for the second time and imposed large-scale duties on Canada.

Carney has pledged to take a tougher stance on Washington over its tariffs and said Canada would need to spend billions to reduce its dependence on the US.

"We can give ourselves much more than the Americans can ever take away," Carney said on election night.

"The coming days and months will be difficult and will require some sacrifices, but we will share these sacrifices by supporting our workers and our business," Carney said.

If Carney's party wins only a minority of the 343 seats in the Canadian House of Representatives, he will have to negotiate with other parties to stay in power. Such minority governments rarely last longer than two and a half years in Canada, the publication notes.

The Liberal Party of Canada of incumbent Prime Minister Carney won the parliamentary elections on April 28 - CTV News29.04.25, 05:50 • 2640 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

