Australian elections: Prime Minister Albanese re-elected, his party wins majority in parliament

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 9884 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 21203 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32669 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 33129 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 54173 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52468 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 51816 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69841 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 89837 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46383 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
45%
745 mm
Popular news

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24748 views

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 5132 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 14811 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 11758 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 10573 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32669 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24799 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 59678 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 68566 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 89837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 24556 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52467 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 25628 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 29278 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28822 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Australian elections: Prime Minister Albanese re-elected, his party wins majority in parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Anthony Albanese has become Prime Minister of Australia again, his party has won a majority in parliament. Opposition leader Dutton has conceded defeat in the election.

Australian elections: Prime Minister Albanese re-elected, his party wins majority in parliament

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has won the election, with his party winning a majority in parliament. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Anthony Albanese is preparing to return for a second term as prime minister, with Labor winning a majority

- the publication writes.

It is noted that opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in both the federal election and the election in his Dixon constituency.

The Australian Labor Party wins at least 76 of the 150 seats in parliament after counting votes in constituencies across the country.

Addition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Albanese on his victory, noting that Britain and Australia are closer than ever and "we will continue to work together to ensure a brighter future for working people in both our countries."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Albanese.

Europeans and Australians are not just friends - we are friends. Let's seize this moment of stability to deepen our cooperation. Together, we can expand trade, investment and work to promote our shared democratic values and a free, open Indo-Pacific region.

- wrote von der Leyen.

Recall

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the election in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us"

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Liberal Party of Canada
Mark Carney
Keir Starmer
European Commission
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Donald Trump
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,127.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,829.66