Australian elections: Prime Minister Albanese re-elected, his party wins majority in parliament

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has won the election, with his party winning a majority in parliament. This is reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Anthony Albanese is preparing to return for a second term as prime minister, with Labor winning a majority - the publication writes.

It is noted that opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in both the federal election and the election in his Dixon constituency.

The Australian Labor Party wins at least 76 of the 150 seats in parliament after counting votes in constituencies across the country.

Addition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Albanese on his victory, noting that Britain and Australia are closer than ever and "we will continue to work together to ensure a brighter future for working people in both our countries."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Albanese.

Europeans and Australians are not just friends - we are friends. Let's seize this moment of stability to deepen our cooperation. Together, we can expand trade, investment and work to promote our shared democratic values and a free, open Indo-Pacific region. - wrote von der Leyen.

Recall

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the election in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us"