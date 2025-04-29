Zelenskyy congratulated Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada. The head of state wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Ukraine deeply appreciates our close ties with Canada and the unwavering support of the Canadian people. We are sincerely grateful for Canada's principled leadership in supporting Ukraine: from military, financial and humanitarian aid to the imposition of sanctions against Russia. - the message reads.

The President expressed confidence that the Ukrainian-Canadian partnership will only strengthen in the common pursuit of peace, justice and security.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also congratulated Mark Carney on the victory of the Liberal Party in the federal elections in Canada.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on the victory of the Liberal Party in the federal elections in Canada! We look forward to further fruitful cooperation. We are grateful to the Government and people of Canada for their constant and unequivocal support of Ukraine! - wrote Sybiha.

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us"