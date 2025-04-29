$41.740.01
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal
10:23 AM • 2118 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 11832 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 30971 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 37768 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 37913 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 36291 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 31286 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 58590 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 58839 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42703 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy congratulated Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 2918 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the elections in Canada. Ukraine values Canada's support and hopes to strengthen the partnership.

Zelenskyy congratulated Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Mark Carney and the Liberal Party on their victory in the federal elections in Canada. The head of state wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Ukraine deeply appreciates our close ties with Canada and the unwavering support of the Canadian people. We are sincerely grateful for Canada's principled leadership in supporting Ukraine: from military, financial and humanitarian aid to the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

- the message reads.

The President expressed confidence that the Ukrainian-Canadian partnership will only strengthen in the common pursuit of peace, justice and security.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also congratulated Mark Carney on the victory of the Liberal Party in the federal elections in Canada.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on the victory of the Liberal Party in the federal elections in Canada! We look forward to further fruitful cooperation. We are grateful to the Government and people of Canada for their constant and unequivocal support of Ukraine!

- wrote Sybiha.

Let us remind

Mark Carney's Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, making an impressive "comeback" and warning that US President Donald Trump is "trying to break us"

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Denis Shmyhal
