Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine

On Ukraine's Independence Day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv. He emphasized that Canada is ready to strengthen aid and is committed to the fight for peace for Ukrainians. Carney wrote about this in his "X".

Details

Just arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine. On this Ukraine's Independence Day and at this critical moment in its nation's history, Canada is strengthening our support and our efforts for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine - the post reads.

Addition

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has become the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. He replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister, who announced his decision to resign in January. Carney was the only leadership contender not part of Trudeau's current government, and he won the support of 85.9% of participants in the vote.

Canadian PM Carney praised Trump for peaceful initiatives regarding Ukraine