Exclusive
05:50 AM • 1132 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 41967 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 46965 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 26424 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 51501 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33572 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 33974 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26341 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25670 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14700 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Publications
Exclusives
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day. He declared Canada's readiness to strengthen support and fight for peace for Ukrainians.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Ukraine

On Ukraine's Independence Day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv. He emphasized that Canada is ready to strengthen aid and is committed to the fight for peace for Ukrainians. Carney wrote about this in his "X".

Details

Just arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine. On this Ukraine's Independence Day and at this critical moment in its nation's history, Canada is strengthening our support and our efforts for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine

 - the post reads.

Addition

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has become the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. He replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister, who announced his decision to resign in January. Carney was the only leadership contender not part of Trudeau's current government, and he won the support of 85.9% of participants in the vote.

Canadian PM Carney praised Trump for peaceful initiatives regarding Ukraine8/17/25, 1:24 AM • 5269 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
X Corp.
Liberal Party of Canada
Bank of England
Mark Carney
Justin Trudeau
Canada
Ukraine
Kyiv