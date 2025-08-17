$41.450.00
ukenru
August 16, 01:32 PM • 30416 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 54492 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 43246 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 46634 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 45214 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 46802 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 243027 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 211837 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 166809 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154351 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Canadian PM Carney praised Trump for peaceful initiatives regarding Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highly praised US President Donald Trump's actions to end the war in Ukraine. He also announced increased support for Kyiv and cooperation with Zelenskyy.

Canadian PM Carney praised Trump for peaceful initiatives regarding Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised US President Donald Trump for "creating an opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and agreeing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the peace agreement is adopted. This is reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

Carney also stated that Canada would strengthen its support for Kyiv and work closely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The publication indicates that Carney's statement was "largely" in line with Europe's reaction to the Alaska summit.

As the authors note, the Canadian prime minister "carefully avoided contradictions regarding Trump's decision to prioritize a comprehensive peace agreement over an immediate ceasefire, while demonstrating firm support for Ukraine."

Recall

The leaders of eight Northern European and Baltic states stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump16.08.25, 23:35 • 1220 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Canada
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv