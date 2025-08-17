Canadian PM Carney praised Trump for peaceful initiatives regarding Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised US President Donald Trump for "creating an opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and agreeing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the peace agreement is adopted. This is reported by The New York Times, informs UNN.

Details

Carney also stated that Canada would strengthen its support for Kyiv and work closely with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The publication indicates that Carney's statement was "largely" in line with Europe's reaction to the Alaska summit.

As the authors note, the Canadian prime minister "carefully avoided contradictions regarding Trump's decision to prioritize a comprehensive peace agreement over an immediate ceasefire, while demonstrating firm support for Ukraine."

Recall

The leaders of eight Northern European and Baltic states stated that they "remain steadfast" in their support for Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russian aggression against Ukraine. The leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Preparing for Monday's meeting with President Trump