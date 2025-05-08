$41.440.02
In Paris, 43 people were detained after PSG's victory due to clashes and incidents.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

In Paris, 43 people were detained after the "PSG" match with "Arsenal". Fans were celebrating the team's entry into the Champions League final, clashes occurred, and three people were injured.

In Paris, 43 people were detained after PSG's victory due to clashes and incidents.

In Paris, police detained 43 people after the victory of the "PSG" football team. This was reported by Le Parisien, reports UNN.

Details

In the French capital, several incidents occurred when thousands of fans from Paris gathered to celebrate their team's entry into the Champions League final after the match with Arsenal. As a result, three men were injured in a collision with a car.

In addition, 43 people were detained by the police after the match. More than 2,000 law enforcement officers were involved in ensuring order.

The PSG vs. Arsenal match ended with a score of 2-1.

Let us remind you

The football club "Paris Saint-Germain" ("PSG") became the second finalist of the UEFA Champions League. In the return match of the 1/2 finals at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Luis Enrique's charges defeated London's Arsenal.

Also, UNN reported that the defender of the Ukrainian national team and English "Bournemouth" Ilya Zabarny refused to move to the French "Paris Saint-Germain" because the Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov plays in the Parisian team.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsNews of the World
UEFA Champions League
Paris
France
