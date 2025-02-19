“One of the worst penalty shooters": Atalanta coach criticizes the hero of the 2024 Europa League final

ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26999 views

Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.

After Atalanta's exit from the Champions League, coach Gian Piero Gasperini criticized one of the team's most deserving players - Ademola Lookman, who became the hero of the Europa League final last year.

Transmits UNN with reference to Der Spiegel.

Atalanta Bergamo was eliminated from the Champions League after a 0-0 (1-3) match with Brugge in the playoffs on Tuesday, February 18.

Atalanta head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has criticized striker Ademola Lookman for a missed penalty, which, according to the coach, the Nigerian midfielder should never have taken. 

He wanted to shoot because he had already scored a goal. He took the ball even though Retegui and De Jesus had scored. He took the ball even though Retegui and De Ketelaere were available. Even in training, he has a miserable performance. I don't like what Lukman did

- Gasperini said after the game.

 

For reference

Despite the fact that Atalanta Bergamo was the favorite in the Champions League playoff match against Brugge, the Italian football club was eliminated from the tournament on Tuesday, February 18, after suffering a 1-3 defeat. The failure, after a 2-1 defeat in the first match, occurred when Simon Mignolet, Belgian footballer, goalkeeper for the Belgian national team and Brugge, saved Ademola Lookman's penalty kick for a 1-3 score.

Lukman's reaction

Lukman, who was born in England and plays for the Nigerian national team, reacted angrily to his coach's criticism: “To single him out in this way is not only hurtful but deeply disrespectful. Not least because of the tremendous hard work and dedication I put in every day to help this club and the incredible Bergamo fans succeed,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
uefa-champions-leagueUEFA Champions League
nigeriaNigeria
anhliiaEngland

