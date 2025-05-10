The football player of "Milan" club, forward Santiago Jimenez, scored twice in the Serie A match against "Bologna". Thus, he became the central figure of the match, which ended with a score of 3:1. But no less interesting is that the player came on the field in a T-shirt with his mother's maiden name - "Zolotarchuk". This was reported by the club's press service, reports UNN.

In honor of Mother's Day, "Milan" players will wear their mothers' names on their shirts in the match against "Bologna". Santiago Jimenez will take to the field with the inscription "Zolotarchuk" on his back, the surname of his mother, who has Ukrainian roots – the statement reads.

The football player scored in the 73rd and 90+2 minutes. Fans began chanting his last name.

The surname "Zolotarchuk" belonged to Santiago's grandfather on his mother's side, who died in 2023. He had Ukrainian roots, but it was not exactly known where Jose Zolotarchuk was from.

Santiago Jimenez was born in Argentina, grew up in Mexico, and has Italian citizenship. In "Milan" he plays under number 7 – Andriy Shevchenko also played under this number in his time.

Currently, Jimenez has 5 goals in 13 Serie A matches. The next match between "Milan" and "Bologna" is scheduled for May 14, in the final of the Italian Cup.

In the semi-finals of the Champions League, "Inter" defeated "Barcelona" with a score of 3:3 in the first match and 3:2 in the second. Simone Inzaghi's team will play in the final against the winner of the "PSG-Arsenal" pair.