In the first semi-final match of the UEFA Champions League between "Arsenal" and "Paris Saint-Germain", everything was decided by a quick goal by Ousmane Dembele, writes UNN with reference to the report on the UEFA website.

"PSG" started confidently and soon received its reward, Ousmane Dembele arrived in the penalty area to direct a low pass to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the fourth minute and interrupt a series of five games without goals in all competitions.

Yes, the visitors won an impressive away victory thanks to Ousmane Dembele's early goal.

"PSG" will have a one-goal advantage in the return match next Wednesday, May 7, at the "Parc des Princes" in Paris.

The winner will meet the winner of the "Barcelona" - "Inter" pair in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the football arena in Munich on Saturday, May 31.