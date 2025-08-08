$41.460.15
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 85269 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 93257 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 56334 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 114440 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 67012 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 49464 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 36757 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 96677 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25949 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
15-year-old Rukh forward sets UPL record in match against Dynamo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Oleh Dzyurynets from Rukh made his UPL debut at the age of 15 years and 17 days, becoming the youngest player in the league's history. His team lost to Dynamo with a score of 1:5.

15-year-old Rukh forward sets UPL record in match against Dynamo

Rukh forward Oleh Dzyurynets, in his team's losing match against Kyiv's Dynamo, set a unique achievement in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League – he debuted at the age of 15 years and 17 days, making him the youngest debutant in the history of Ukrainian championships, reports UNN.

Details

Today, August 8, as part of the second round of the UPL, Kyiv's Dynamo visited Lviv's Rukh. The match began with a minute of silence in memory of Zorya striker Volodymyr Bilotserkovets, who died at the age of 25.

25-year-old winger of Luhansk "Zorya" Volodymyr Bilotserkovets died06.08.25, 13:59 • 2779 views

Also, the first symbolic kick of the ball in the match was performed by Yuriy Kunda – the goalkeeper of Rukh Youth Sports School, who is currently bravely fighting leukemia.

The score in the match was opened already in the 21st minute: Dynamo captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi delivered a corner kick, where, on the second attempt, Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko sent the ball into the net - 1:0.

At the start of the second half, Dynamo doubled the score: Kostiantyn Vivcharenko crossed from the flank, and Vitaliy Kholod "cut" the ball into his own net - 2:0.

In the 65th minute, Dynamo, after a mistake by Rukh goalkeeper Yuriy-Volodymyr Hereta, who passed to Kyiv defender Vivcharenko in his own penalty area, Buyalskyi scored the third goal for his team.

In the 77th minute, Volodymyr Brazhko, who came on as a substitute, passed to Eduardo Guerrero, who ran down the flank and passed to Maksym Braharu at the "11-meter mark", who shot into an empty net - 4:0.

Just three minutes later, Braharu assisted Oleksandr Yatsyk, who scored Dynamo's fifth goal and his first goal for Kyiv in the new season.

In the 88th minute, Rukh scored a consolation goal: after a series of shots, Edson Fernando crossed to Boubacar Faal, who headed the ball into the net - 5:1.

However, a historic moment occurred in this match: instead of defender Yuriy Kopyna, forward Oleh Dzyurynets, born in 2010, appeared on the field, breaking the UPL age record.

The boy's debut took place at the age of 15 years and 17 days.

The previous record belonged to Kyrylo Dihtyar, who debuted for Metalist in a game against SC Dnipro at the age of 15 years and 159 days.

Youngest debutants in UPL history:

  • Oleh Dzyurynets – 15 years and 17 days (August 8, 2025);
    • Kyrylo Dihtyar – 15 years and 159 days (May 3, 2023 for “Metalist”);
      • Yuriy Fenin – 15 years and 221 days (November 4, 1992 for “Tavriya”);
        • Volodymyr Hapon – 15 years and 290 days (May 20, 1995 for “Volyn”);
          • Serhiy Kovryzhkin – 15 years and 314 days (May 12, 1995 for “Tavriya”).

            Recall

            Kyiv's Dynamo started their performance in the third round of the qualification for the 2025/26 Champions League football season with a defeat. In the first match, the Ukrainian champions narrowly lost to Cypriot "Pafos".

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Sports
            Ukrainian Premier League
            UEFA Champions League
            FC Dynamo Kyiv
            Ukraine