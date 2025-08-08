15-year-old Rukh forward sets UPL record in match against Dynamo

Rukh forward Oleh Dzyurynets, in his team's losing match against Kyiv's Dynamo, set a unique achievement in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League – he debuted at the age of 15 years and 17 days, making him the youngest debutant in the history of Ukrainian championships, reports UNN.

Today, August 8, as part of the second round of the UPL, Kyiv's Dynamo visited Lviv's Rukh. The match began with a minute of silence in memory of Zorya striker Volodymyr Bilotserkovets, who died at the age of 25.

25-year-old winger of Luhansk "Zorya" Volodymyr Bilotserkovets died

Also, the first symbolic kick of the ball in the match was performed by Yuriy Kunda – the goalkeeper of Rukh Youth Sports School, who is currently bravely fighting leukemia.

The score in the match was opened already in the 21st minute: Dynamo captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi delivered a corner kick, where, on the second attempt, Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko sent the ball into the net - 1:0.

At the start of the second half, Dynamo doubled the score: Kostiantyn Vivcharenko crossed from the flank, and Vitaliy Kholod "cut" the ball into his own net - 2:0.

In the 65th minute, Dynamo, after a mistake by Rukh goalkeeper Yuriy-Volodymyr Hereta, who passed to Kyiv defender Vivcharenko in his own penalty area, Buyalskyi scored the third goal for his team.

In the 77th minute, Volodymyr Brazhko, who came on as a substitute, passed to Eduardo Guerrero, who ran down the flank and passed to Maksym Braharu at the "11-meter mark", who shot into an empty net - 4:0.

Just three minutes later, Braharu assisted Oleksandr Yatsyk, who scored Dynamo's fifth goal and his first goal for Kyiv in the new season.

In the 88th minute, Rukh scored a consolation goal: after a series of shots, Edson Fernando crossed to Boubacar Faal, who headed the ball into the net - 5:1.

However, a historic moment occurred in this match: instead of defender Yuriy Kopyna, forward Oleh Dzyurynets, born in 2010, appeared on the field, breaking the UPL age record.

The boy's debut took place at the age of 15 years and 17 days.

The previous record belonged to Kyrylo Dihtyar, who debuted for Metalist in a game against SC Dnipro at the age of 15 years and 159 days.

Youngest debutants in UPL history:

Oleh Dzyurynets – 15 years and 17 days (August 8, 2025);

Kyrylo Dihtyar – 15 years and 159 days (May 3, 2023 for “Metalist”);

Yuriy Fenin – 15 years and 221 days (November 4, 1992 for “Tavriya”);

Volodymyr Hapon – 15 years and 290 days (May 20, 1995 for “Volyn”);

Serhiy Kovryzhkin – 15 years and 314 days (May 12, 1995 for “Tavriya”).

