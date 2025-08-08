"PSG" takes Zabarnyi: Ukrainian moves to top club for 67 million euros

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17397 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16799 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 37057 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46762 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 37712 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 32147 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58552 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24432 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 62704 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 59592 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.6m/s
36%
755mm
Popular news
Oil prices approach largest weekly losses since JuneAugust 8, 05:30 AM • 15192 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 43876 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 46927 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66008 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 31917 views
Publications
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17401 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 32537 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58557 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 66639 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 62708 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Xi Jinping
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 144303 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 160179 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 167116 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 156764 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 166058 views
Actual
The Guardian
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Shahed-136

"PSG" takes Zabarnyi: Ukrainian moves to top club for 67 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

22-year-old Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi is moving to French club PSG for 67 million euros. He will sign a 5-year contract and arrive in Paris by August 13.

"PSG" takes Zabarnyi: Ukrainian moves to top club for 67 million euros

One of Europe's most promising defenders, 22-year-old Illia Zabarnyi, will soon become a player for the French giant, Paris Saint-Germain. As reported by authoritative insider Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have reached an oral agreement, and the transfer is estimated at 67 million euros, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian center-back Illia Zabarnyi, who currently plays for English club Bournemouth, will change clubs in the coming days. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is heading to PSG, where he will sign a 5-year contract.

Zabarnyi is expected to arrive in Paris by August 13 – that's when PSG will play the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham. It is likely that the transfer will be finalized after he passes his medical examination.

Reference

Illia Zabarnyi joined Bournemouth in January 2023, transferring from Dynamo Kyiv for 22.7 million euros.

In the English club, he immediately became a key figure in defense. Currently, his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is 42 million euros.

The transfer fee to Paris – 67 million euros – is one of the most expensive in the history of Ukrainian football, and indicates that PSG sees Zabarnyi not just as a reinforcement, but as a key player for years to come.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Illia will be able to compete for a place in the starting lineup with players such as Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, and Milan Škriniar.

Participation in the Champions League and the fight for titles open a new chapter in the Ukrainian's career.  

Recall

Chelsea is in talks with Manchester United about signing 21-year-old Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho.

On August 7, 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or were announced – the award for the best footballer in the world, which is presented annually by the French magazine "France Football".

Stepan Haftko

Sports
UEFA Champions League
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Paris