"PSG" takes Zabarnyi: Ukrainian moves to top club for 67 million euros

One of Europe's most promising defenders, 22-year-old Illia Zabarnyi, will soon become a player for the French giant, Paris Saint-Germain. As reported by authoritative insider Fabrizio Romano, the clubs have reached an oral agreement, and the transfer is estimated at 67 million euros, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian center-back Illia Zabarnyi, who currently plays for English club Bournemouth, will change clubs in the coming days. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is heading to PSG, where he will sign a 5-year contract.

Zabarnyi is expected to arrive in Paris by August 13 – that's when PSG will play the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham. It is likely that the transfer will be finalized after he passes his medical examination.

Reference

Illia Zabarnyi joined Bournemouth in January 2023, transferring from Dynamo Kyiv for 22.7 million euros.

In the English club, he immediately became a key figure in defense. Currently, his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is 42 million euros.

The transfer fee to Paris – 67 million euros – is one of the most expensive in the history of Ukrainian football, and indicates that PSG sees Zabarnyi not just as a reinforcement, but as a key player for years to come.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Illia will be able to compete for a place in the starting lineup with players such as Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, and Milan Škriniar.

Participation in the Champions League and the fight for titles open a new chapter in the Ukrainian's career.

Recall

