The duration of the school holidays is determined independently, some will continue their studies in June - CCD

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2304 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19415 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16462 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21514 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30737 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64396 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60195 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34083 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59658 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106927 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19365 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52759 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64366 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60167 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167314 views
The duration of the school holidays is determined independently, some will continue their studies in June - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3640 views

Schools themselves determine the duration of holidays, but not less than 30 days. Some institutions may continue their studies in June to make up for educational losses.

The duration of the school holidays is determined independently, some will continue their studies in June - CCD

Information that this year's summer vacation will last only two months does not correspond to the actual resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is reported by UNN with reference to CPD NSDC of Ukraine.

Details

The Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" of 2020 stipulates that each educational institution independently determines the duration of vacations, which, however, must not be less than 30 calendar days. Therefore, rumors that summer vacations in all educational institutions will last only two months are not true.

But it is important to note that there is also a government decree adopted in July 2024 that the current academic year will last until June 30, 2025. According to this decree, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine noted:

Each institution of general secondary education can independently determine the duration, structure and form of organization of the academic year within the limits approved by the government.

There is no legislative act that limits the duration of vacations for all educational institutions.

Only some educational institutions can continue full-time education in June: Reasons for this decision:

  • mental state;
    • intellectual development of students;
      • educational losses associated with the difficult energy and security situation during the academic year.

        In addition, in June, schools can, as before, organize school camps or other activities.

        Reminder

        In Ukraine, primary schools and gymnasiums will not be closed, but the choice of profiles and subjects by students will change. The state allocates funds for equipment for laboratories.

        Ukraine is building full-fledged underground schools with everything necessary for learning - Lisovyi21.03.25, 18:03 • 23271 view

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Education
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
        Ukraine
