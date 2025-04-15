The duration of the school holidays is determined independently, some will continue their studies in June - CCD

Information that this year's summer vacation will last only two months does not correspond to the actual resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" of 2020 stipulates that each educational institution independently determines the duration of vacations, which, however, must not be less than 30 calendar days. Therefore, rumors that summer vacations in all educational institutions will last only two months are not true.



But it is important to note that there is also a government decree adopted in July 2024 that the current academic year will last until June 30, 2025. According to this decree, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine noted:



Each institution of general secondary education can independently determine the duration, structure and form of organization of the academic year within the limits approved by the government.

There is no legislative act that limits the duration of vacations for all educational institutions.

Only some educational institutions can continue full-time education in June: Reasons for this decision:

mental state;

intellectual development of students;

educational losses associated with the difficult energy and security situation during the academic year.

In addition, in June, schools can, as before, organize school camps or other activities.



