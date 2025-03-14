ATACMS replacement: The US is resuming supplies of modernized GLSDB long-range bombs to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The United States will resume supplying Ukraine with GLSDB bombs, modernized to counter Russian interference, amid the depletion of ATACMS stockpiles. The use of updated bombs is expected to resume in the coming days.
The US is ready to resume supplying Ukraine with long-range bombs, known as Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), after they were upgraded to better counter Russian interference. This is reported by Reuters with reference to two people familiar with the issue, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the ammunition will arrive in Ukraine amid reports that Ukraine's stocks of similar-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) have been depleted.
Part of the modification involved strengthening the connections inside the weapon to increase its stability
The resumption of the use of GLSDB bombs on the battlefield is expected to take place in the coming days, as their stocks are already in Europe.
Recall
On the eve of AP reported that Ukraine no longer has any long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). According to an unnamed US official, Washington has provided less than 40 of these missiles in total and Ukraine exhausted them in late January.
