The United States has confirmed the full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine and intelligence sharing - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the United States resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine and arms supplies. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS ammunition are being sent to Ukraine again.
After a meeting between representatives of the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Washington has fully restored intelligence sharing with Kyiv, and American weapons are flowing into Ukraine again. This was reported by CNN with reference to an unnamed White House official, reports UNN.
Details
According to the publication's interlocutor, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems are again being sent to Ukraine as part of packages approved by the Biden administration.
These deliveries were suspended after a disastrous meeting at the White House between US President Donald Trump, Vice President J. D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
The media specifies that some of these weapons were stored in Poland before they entered Ukraine. The day before, the State Secretary of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Pavel Zalevsky, announced on social networks that weapons in Rzeszow near the border with Ukraine had started moving again.
"American contractors in Ukraine have also resumed work to assist in the maintenance, training and support of the country's more complex weapons systems," the publication quotes the official as saying.
Recall
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the resumption of arms supplies through the hub in Poland to Ukraine to the previous level, after the resumption of security assistance from the United States. According to him, Starlinks are also working.
