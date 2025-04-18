A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train, a railway worker died

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 8516 views

01:41 PM • 24300 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44260 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 49925 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 88934 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83405 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137679 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52568 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125576 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81288 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
05:00 PM • 8548 views

12:10 PM • 60106 views

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123757 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9106 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12184 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13410 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37783 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51886 views
A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train, a railway worker died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10301 views

A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train near the Putivl station, as a result of which a railway worker died. The train continued to Kyiv without four cars, passengers were transferred.

A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train, a railway worker died

A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train near the Putivl station. One of the railway workers died in the car. The fire was localized, the train continued to Kyiv without four cars. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia writes UNN.

Emergency incident on train No. 115 Sumy-Kyiv near Putivl station. A railway worker died in a car fire. The fire has been localized, the train is currently continuing to Kyiv without 4 detached cars 

- the message says.

Railway workers also reported that there were no casualties among the passengers. All passengers from the affected cars were transferred to vacant seats in other cars. The causes of the fire are currently being established.

The train will arrive at its destination with a delay of about one hour. The delay is likely to be reduced 

- added to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kyiv
