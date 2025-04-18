A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train, a railway worker died

A fire broke out on the Sumy-Kyiv train near the Putivl station. One of the railway workers died in the car. The fire was localized, the train continued to Kyiv without four cars. This is reported by Ukrzaliznytsia writes UNN.

Railway workers also reported that there were no casualties among the passengers. All passengers from the affected cars were transferred to vacant seats in other cars. The causes of the fire are currently being established.