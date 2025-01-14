Explosions occurred in the aggressor's tula region

A drone attack was recorded in the tula region. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the wreckage of one of the downed vehicles fell not far from the Oka Paralympic sports center in the city of oleksyn.

At the time of the incident, there was a group of volleyball players on the base. Due to the danger, the athletes were forced to evacuate to the basement.

According to official reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Recall

Wreckage of an ATACMS missile fell on the territory of the Bryansk Chemical Plant in russia. The Ukrainian leadership hints at a successful attack on the aggressor's military production.

“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: a Russian chemical plant is probably under attack