“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123587 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113788 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121814 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153172 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107500 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104111 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113709 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: a Russian chemical plant is probably under attack

“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: a Russian chemical plant is probably under attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30268 views

Wreckage of an ATACMS missile fell on the territory of the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia. The Ukrainian leadership hints at a successful attack on the aggressor's military production.

The Bryansk chemical plant in Russia is under attack, with rocket fragments allegedly falling on the territory. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN informs.

Details

Russian Telegram channels report an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the town of Siltse, Bryansk region, with ATACMS missiles," SHOT writes.

According to SHOT, the wreckage of the downed ATACMS fell on the company's territory. There is no official information about the incident yet.

Add

"Bryansk is buzzing," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, told .

In addition, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, posted a new message on Telegram.

"Russian military production must suffer," Yermak wrote.

Later, he left a more substantial comment on the explosions in Bryansk.

"Something is exploding in Bryansk. Also, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy at the front, but the rear in Russia is increasingly feeling the war. The military-industrial complex must cease to exist," Yermak summarized. 

Previously

Telegram channels reported an alarm in the Bryansk region, as well as the operation of Russian air defense systems.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a UAV was destroyed on the territory of the region.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
mgm-140-atacmsMGM-140 ATACMS

