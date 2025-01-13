“Cotton” in the Bryansk region: a Russian chemical plant is probably under attack

The Bryansk chemical plant in Russia is under attack, with rocket fragments allegedly falling on the territory. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, UNN informs.

Russian Telegram channels report an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the town of Siltse, Bryansk region, with ATACMS missiles," SHOT writes.

According to SHOT, the wreckage of the downed ATACMS fell on the company's territory. There is no official information about the incident yet.

"Bryansk is buzzing," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, told .

In addition, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, posted a new message on Telegram.

"Russian military production must suffer," Yermak wrote.

Later, he left a more substantial comment on the explosions in Bryansk.

"Something is exploding in Bryansk. Also, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy at the front, but the rear in Russia is increasingly feeling the war. The military-industrial complex must cease to exist," Yermak summarized.

Telegram channels reported an alarm in the Bryansk region, as well as the operation of Russian air defense systems.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that a UAV was destroyed on the territory of the region.