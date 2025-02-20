Called for the seizure of Ukraine: the court handed down a sentence to a Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg"

The well-known Russian actor, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmitry Pevtsov has been convicted in absentia in Ukraine to 10 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

They noted that Pevtsov is part of the circle of "public figures" close to the Kremlin who openly support the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine. In particular, he has repeatedly disseminated anti-Ukrainian narratives during mass events with the participation of the Russian dictator Putin.

The malefactor also often appeared on the air of central Russian TV channels, where he called for the seizure of state power and the entire territory of Ukraine. In addition, in interviews with Russian propagandists, Pevtsov told how he personally "voted for the annexation" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia. - it is said in the message.

The special service also emphasized that Pevtsov denied the war crimes of Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Mariupol.

Based on the evidence collected by the investigators of the Security Service, the court found Pevtsov guilty on three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power);

Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Art. 436 (propaganda of war).

The malefactor was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Reminder

At the beginning of February, it became known that the SBU investigators informed the Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg" Dmitry Pevtsov, who publicly supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, of suspicion in absentia. Since the actor is in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.