Called for the seizure of Ukraine: the court handed down a sentence to a Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg"

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 28373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 49457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 95144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 55265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112307 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99910 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112361 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150155 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 54374 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106863 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 66073 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 28412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53295 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 95066 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112298 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140998 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173450 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 23151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 53295 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133115 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135012 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163419 views
Called for the seizure of Ukraine: the court handed down a sentence to a Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31066 views

Dmitry Pevtsov, an actor and deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, has been convicted in absentia to 10 years in prison in Ukraine. He was found guilty on three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including propaganda of war and encroachment on the territorial integrity.

The well-known Russian actor, deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmitry Pevtsov has been convicted in absentia in Ukraine to 10 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

They noted that Pevtsov is part of the circle of "public figures" close to the Kremlin who openly support the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine. In particular, he has repeatedly disseminated anti-Ukrainian narratives during mass events with the participation of the Russian dictator Putin.

The malefactor also often appeared on the air of central Russian TV channels, where he called for the seizure of state power and the entire territory of Ukraine. In addition, in interviews with Russian propagandists, Pevtsov told how he personally "voted for the annexation" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia.

- it is said in the message.

The special service also emphasized that Pevtsov denied the war crimes of Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular in Mariupol.

Based on the evidence collected by the investigators of the Security Service, the court found Pevtsov guilty on three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •  Part 3 of Art. 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power);
    •  Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);
      • Art. 436 (propaganda of war).

        The malefactor was sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

        Reminder

        At the beginning of February, it became known that the SBU investigators informed the Russian actor from "Bandits of St. Petersburg" Dmitry Pevtsov, who publicly supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, of suspicion in absentia. Since the actor is in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        WarCrimes and emergencies
        sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
        ukraineUkraine
        mariupolMariupol

