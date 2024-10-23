Sanctions imposed on Povaliy: the court confiscated a car and the rights to 9 songs
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on singer Taisiya Povaliy and seized the state's car and the rights to 9 of her songs, the Ministry and the HACCU said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"On October 22, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court, by its decision in case 991/8552/24, satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to apply to Povaliy Taisiia Mykolaivna the sanction of asset recovery to the state revenue," the Ministry of Justice said.
According to the Ministry of Justice, the following assets were recovered by the court decision: 7 land plots located in the Kyiv region; a residential building located in the Kyiv region; a household located in the Kyiv region; 2 vehicles; 4 ammunition firing devices; property rights to music and lyrics to 9 musical works.
As clarified by the HACC, it decided to recover the assets belonging to the singer for the state:
- a BMW vehicle;
- a device of domestic production for firing ammunition equipped with rubber or similar elastic projectiles of non-lethal action;
- property rights to the music and lyrics to 9 songs (“I'll Hug You”, “To Love, Understand and Listen”, “Guardian Angels”, “Forever”, “I Just Want”, “Beads of Love”, “More Than Close”, “I'm Flying Away with You in the Blue”, “Good Morning”).
Also, according to the HACC, assets in respect of which it can directly or indirectly perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right of disposal were seized:
- 7 land plots located in Kyiv region with a total area of 9.3095 hectares;
- a residential building with a total area of 442.8 square meters;
- a household with a total area of 101 square meters;
- BMW X5 vehicle;
- three domestic-made devices for firing ammunition equipped with rubber or similar elastic non-lethal projectiles and hunting smoothbore weapons.
The time limit for appealing is running out.
Addendum
According to the Ministry of Justice, Taisiya Povaliy is a Ukrainian and Russian pop singer, songwriter, People's Artist of Ukraine, former Member of Parliament of Ukraine from the Party of Regions (2012-2014), who currently lives in Moscow, Russian Federation, and is known for her pro-Russian views.