Sanctions imposed on Povaliy: the court confiscated a car and the rights to 9 songs

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
72%
April 3, 06:59 PM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
April 3, 01:51 PM
April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 10:44 AM
Sanctions imposed on Povaliy: the court confiscated a car and the rights to 9 songs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14312 views

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on singer Taisiya Povaliy. The state seized the singer's cars, weapons, real estate and rights to 9 songs.

Sanctions imposed on Povaliy: the court confiscated a car and the rights to 9 songs

The High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to impose sanctions on singer Taisiya Povaliy and seized the state's car and the rights to 9 of her songs, the Ministry and the HACCU said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On October 22, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court, by its decision in case 991/8552/24, satisfied the claims of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine to apply to Povaliy Taisiia Mykolaivna the sanction of asset recovery to the state revenue," the Ministry of Justice said.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the following assets were recovered by the court decision: 7 land plots located in the Kyiv region; a residential building located in the Kyiv region; a household located in the Kyiv region; 2 vehicles; 4 ammunition firing devices; property rights to music and lyrics to 9 musical works.

As clarified by the HACC, it decided to recover the assets belonging to the singer for the state:

  • a BMW vehicle;
  • a device of domestic production for firing ammunition equipped with rubber or similar elastic projectiles of non-lethal action;
  • property rights to the music and lyrics to 9 songs (“I'll Hug You”, “To Love, Understand and Listen”, “Guardian Angels”, “Forever”, “I Just Want”, “Beads of Love”, “More Than Close”, “I'm Flying Away with You in the Blue”, “Good Morning”).

Also, according to the HACC, assets in respect of which it can directly or indirectly perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right of disposal were seized:

  • 7 land plots located in Kyiv region with a total area of 9.3095 hectares;
  • a residential building with a total area of 442.8 square meters;
  • a household with a total area of 101 square meters;
  • BMW X5 vehicle;
  • three domestic-made devices for firing ammunition equipped with rubber or similar elastic non-lethal projectiles and hunting smoothbore weapons.

The time limit for appealing is running out.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Justice, Taisiya Povaliy is a Ukrainian and Russian pop singer, songwriter, People's Artist of Ukraine, former Member of Parliament of Ukraine from the Party of Regions (2012-2014), who currently lives in Moscow, Russian Federation, and is known for her pro-Russian views.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
