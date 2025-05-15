In Melania Trump's homeland, in the Slovenian town of Sevnica, her bronze statue has mysteriously disappeared

A life-size bronze statue of the First Lady of the United States was unveiled near her hometown of Sevnica in 2020 on a stump above a field after a previous wooden statue was destroyed by arson.

A bronze sculpture of the US First Lady Melania Trump has been stolen from her native Slovenia.

"The theft was reported on May 13, and police immediately visited the scene and launched an investigation," police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said on Thursday.

A life-size bronze statue of the First Lady of the United States was unveiled near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, in 2020. The sculpture towered over the field on a stump after arson destroyed a previous wooden statue.

The author, American conceptual artist Brad Downey, wanted to make it "not a monument, but a counter-propaganda", explaining that he wants to criticize the policies of the head of the White House, reminding that his own wife, who was born in the then Yugoslavia as Melania Knavs, is an immigrant. Downey said he was "sad" to learn of the disappearance of the work. It is noted that the monument was firmly fixed on the trunk with concrete and iron bars. Obviously, the thieves were forced to cut it "above the ankles".

The arrival of Melania Trump in the White House, when her husband became President of the United States, raised hopes that one day he would visit her homeland. But this has not happened yet.

In general, expectations were high in Slovenia when Melania Trump, a Slovenian native, became the First Lady of the United States.

There were rumors that she was going to make Sevnica, east of the capital Ljubljana, more famous on the world map. Or at least actively promote Slovenia.

In any case, it turned out to be a disappointment for her compatriots. Melania Trump has actually done nothing to highlight the city and region where she comes from. Some disappointed compatriots came to this conclusion after "their" first lady left the White House for a while. - said in the material ad.nl.

