USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 2588 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

06:19 PM • 11520 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 49134 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:19 PM • 47598 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 87849 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 106317 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 159310 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147481 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 302719 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104523 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the talks in Istanbul on May 16, as Russia has sent a lower-level delegation. He will meet with representatives of Ukraine.

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

The United States Secretary of State (USA) Marco Rubio will not be present in Istanbul for negotiations with Russia on Friday, May 16, because the Kremlin "sent a lower-level group." This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, May 15, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that on May 16 he plans to meet in Istanbul with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and representatives of the Ukrainian delegation, but does not intend to meet with the Russians personally.

Someone from our team will participate in the negotiations regarding Russia. They sent a lower-level group here. I hope that these negotiations will take place between Ukraine and Russia, with our Turkish colleagues, as well as with someone from our team or members of our team at the appropriate level

- said Rubio.

According to the US Secretary of State, he initially planned a visit to Istanbul for a meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of NATO countries.

"We came because we were told that there might be direct interaction between the Russians and the Ukrainians. That's how it was originally planned. You all heard the same thing. This did not happen. And if it does, it will not be at the level we expected. I hope I'm wrong," Marco Rubio added.

Reminder

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not expect a breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation until US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin interact directly.

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Istanbul
United States
Ukraine
