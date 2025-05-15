Enemy UAVs have become more active in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region: possible air defense work
Kyiv • UNN
Reconnaissance UAV activity has been recorded in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region. The Air Force warns of possible air defense operations and calls for shelter in case of alarm.
Enemy reconnaissance UAV activity is observed in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, possible air defense operations, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force.
Enemy reconnaissance UAV activity is observed in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region. Possible air defense work
The Air Force called on residents of Dnipropetrovsk region to go to shelters in case of an alarm.
russia shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with MLRS: houses, shops, and cars damaged15.05.25, 08:14 • 6956 views