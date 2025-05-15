Enemy UAVs have become more active in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region: possible air defense work

Enemy reconnaissance UAV activity is observed in the east of Dnipropetrovsk region, possible air defense operations, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force.

The Air Force called on residents of Dnipropetrovsk region to go to shelters in case of an alarm.

